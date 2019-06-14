Emphatic win for Highlanders

Liam Squire on the run for the Highlanders against the Waratahs in Invercargill tonight. Photo: Getty Images

Job done, now we wait.

The Highlanders have done all they were able to tonight in their quest to snatch a spot in Super Rugby's top eight.

A bonus point win was needed and they got it in emphatic style - a 49-12 win over the Waratahs in Invercargill.

The Highlanders were rampant early and continued their dominance right through the first half.

They led 42-7 after 40 minutes, scoring six tries to one against a Waratahs side which looked lost without its stars.

It was an impressive first half.

The Highlanders attacked the breakdowns aggressively and were dangerous in the open field.

Four tries inside the first 25 minutes gave the Highlanders the start they needed.

The back three had all touched down, as did Tom Franklin, as the side found holes in the Waratahs' defence at will.

A classy piece of play from Curtis Rona allowed the Waratahs to hit back via Alex Newsome.

But it was a short-lived reprieve.

A penalty try from a lineout drive made it five for the Highlanders, before Tei Walden scored just before the break after a fantastic individual half.

The game broke down from there, but the result was never in doubt.

Mack Mason crossed late for the Waratahs, before Rob Thompson hit back for the Highlanders on full time.