Former Highlanders coaches leave the fold

The three main coaches of the Highlanders side from just two years ago are no longer coaching in the professional game.

Aaron Mauger, Mark Hammett and now Glenn Delaney have all moved on, Delaney having announced on Sunday night his resignation as head coach of Welsh club Llanelli Scarlets.

aaron_mauger_0.jpg Aaron Mauger. Photo: ODT files.

Delaney had moved to the Scarlets in 2019 to be the side’s defence coach but had then taken over from Brad Mooar as head coach for this season after Mooar left to join the All Blacks coaching team.

Delaney announced in a statement just an hour after the Scarlets beat Ospreys he will be leaving the Scarlets club.

"It has been a great pleasure to coach this fantastic club. It has been the most difficult of seasons, with the global pandemic creating many challenging issues that the staff and team here have dealt with incredibly well.

"I leave with great memories of two wonderful years out West," he said in the statement.

glenn_delaney_1.jpg Glenn Delaney. Photo: ODT files.

“I know that the club is in great hands moving forward into the new season and I wish it nothing but the best."

The club had announced last month Delaney would be moving up to the role of director of coaching and former Wales and British and Irish Lions halfback Dwayne Peel would be taking over as head coach.

Delaney did not indicate in his statement what his future prospects were.

Delaney was the defence coach for the Highlanders for two years in 2018-19. He had earlier coached overseas and also took Canterbury to a national provincial championships title in 2017.

Mauger coached the Highlanders for three years before finishing last year. He is now working at John McGlashan College.

Hammett coached for four years at the Highlanders in 2017-20 and is now working at St Thomas of Canterbury College in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, the season is over in Japan for former Highlanders captain Ben Smith. His Kobe Steelers side lost 23-21 to the Kubota Spears in the Top League quarterfinal.

The Steelers squad also includes former Highlanders Richard Buckman, Tom Franklin and Hayden Parker.