Gilbert happy to be in 15 jersey

Highlanders fullback Sam Gilbert catches a pass during training at Logan Park last night. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Sam Gilbert is in the hot spot.

The 23-year-old has been named at fullback for the Highlanders for today’s preseason game against the Crusaders at Weston.

It is a position expected to be well contested.

Connor Garden-Bachop, Vilimoni Koroi and Solomon Alaimalo, when he returns to rugby, will all fancy extended stints in the No15 jersey.

Scott Gregory is another who could slot in at the back.

Gilbert had a decent campaign for Otago at fullback and will get the first opportunity to impress.

"I’ve always seen myself as sort of a 15 who can cover wing but, at the end of the day, I’m loving playing 15 and happy to take any chance I get there," he said.

The 50:22 rule has changed the game at fullback. There is a lot more emphasis on the kicking game.

"I think it definitely has changed the game," he said.

"I don’t think we’ve seen the extent to which it can change the game. It was underutilised a bit during [the NPC] as teams got used to it.

"It is definitely a rule, as teams understand it a little bit more, will become more prevalent."

While Gilbert has been focused on his role at fullback, there have been a few distractions in the past week.

Speculation the six New Zealand-based franchise would move to Queenstown for a stint was rife.

That speculation was confirmed on Wednesday when New Zealand Rugby announced the teams would be based in the resort town for the first three or four weeks of the competition to mitigate against the risk of Covid-19.

The players will operate within a tight bubble and will have to adjust to restrictions which limit their entertainment opportunities.

Going out is pretty much off the agenda. Training, playing and staying in will become the new norm as everyone in Super Rugby Pacific plays their part to avoid a Covid outbreak in the playing bubble, which could threaten the integrity of the competition.

Gilbert said there had not been a lot of talk about it. The focus was on today’s game, which will be played behind closed doors.

"Looking forward over the weekend, we’ll probably start to understand what it looks like as a team and how we adapt."

The Farmlands Cup is usually up for grabs in this clash. The trophy will not be contested but rather rescheduled during the Super Rugby Pacific competition, should games be able to be played in front of full crowds.

Coach Tony Brown said it was disappointing people could not attend due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"It’s a real shame we can’t have a crowd at Weston. We’ve had some great Farmlands Cups over the years," he said.

"They are always packed out with our rural supporters. We know we have some staunch Highlanders supporters in North Otago and it’s really disappointing not to be able to put on a show for them.

"It would have been a great way to kick off our 2022 campaign”.

Alaimalo is taking time away from the game to address personal issues. He skipped a chunk of the 2021 season and revealed on social media last June he was dealing with depression.

Highlanders v Crusaders, Weston Park, today

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Mosese Dawai, Fetuli Paea, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Scott Gregory, Mitch Hunt, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton, James Lentjes (captain), Gareth Evans, Josh Dickson, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Jermaine Ainsley, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Luca Inch, Rhys Marshall, Flynn Thomas, Josh Hohneck, Saula Mau, Sam Caird, Fabian Holland, Sam Fischli, Sean Withy, Christian Lio-Willie, Kayne Hammington, Nathan Hastie, Marty Banks, Cam Millar, Vereniki Tikoisolomone, Ngatungane Punivai, Josh Timu, Rory van Vugt.

Crusaders: Chay Fihaki, Freedom Vahaakolo, Isaiah Punivai, Dallas McLeod, Kini Naholo, Fergus Burke, Bryn Hall (captain), Pablo Matera, Tom Christie, Josh Kaifa/Jacob Norris, Mitchell Dunshea, Antonio Shalfoon, Fletcher Newell/Tamaiti Williams, Shilo Klein, Finlay Brewis. Second half: Macca Springer, Waisake NaholoInga, Finau Isaiah, Punivai/Taine Robinson, Daniel Rona, Simon Hickey/Lucas Cashmore, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Cullen Grace, Corey Kellow, Dominic Gardiner, Antonio Shalfoon, Quinten Strange (captain), Oli Jager, Brodie McAlister/Kianu Kereru-Symes, Abraham Pole/Seb Calder.

