Gregory in at fullback for Highlanders

Scott Gregory. Photo: Getty Images

Scott Gregory has come in at fullback in the Highlanders' only change for Saturday night.

The outside back will make his second appearance for the side, as it plays the Blues at Eden Park in its second match of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Aside Gregory replacing Vilimoni Koroi, the Highlanders have stuck with the starting line-up that beat the Chiefs in Dunedin two weeks ago.

The Northland-product was excited by the prospect of taking the field.

"It seems like a long time since my first game against the Rebels earlier in the year and I am really looking forward to getting out there, with the talent we have in our backs you have to take your opportunities when you can,'' he said.

The bench remains similar too, the only change being Ngane Punavai returning from injury to take a spot.

Star signing Nehe Milner-Skudder remains unavailable with a shoulder injury, as does Josh Ioane, who was injured in the lead-in to the last game.

Highlanders team to play the Blues

Scott Gregory, Sam Gilbert, Rob Thompson, Sio Tomkinson, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon, Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jeff Thwaites, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Kayne Hammington, Bryn Gatland, Ngane Punavai.