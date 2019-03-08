Highlanders fall at the death to Hurricanes

Ben Smith struggles to get free of a tackle during a hard fought match against the Hurricanes in Wellington. Photo: Getty Images

The Hurricanes have stolen a win at the death in Wellington tonight, winning 25-22 over the Highlanders.

The home team led 14-8 at halftime but two quick tries in the middle of the second half gave the Highlanders an eight point lead.

But the Hurricanes came back and a Ben Lam try with seven minutes to go tied the score up. Then with time up, referee Damon Murphy found a Highlanders indiscretion and Beauden Barrett kicked the winning penalty from out in front.

Hurricanes midfielder Ngani Laumape continued his rich run of form with a couple of tries in the first half.

The ball is coming his way and he is finding the try line after scoring three for the Hurricanes last week.

The Highlanders forwards had the better of their counterparts through the opening period but were stuck inside their own half for too long.

Hurricanes 25 (Ngani Laumape 2, Ben Lam tries, Beauden Barrett 2 con, 2 pen) Highlanders 22 (Aaron Smith, Sio Tomkinson, Liam Coltman tries, Josh Ioane pen, Marty Banks 2 con) Halftime: 14-8 Hurricanes