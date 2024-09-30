Highlanders' home games all in Dunedin

The Highlanders' Ethan De Groot is caught by Blues tacklers during their Super Rugby Pacific match at Eden Park in May this year. Photo: Getty

The Highlanders should be able to get an early gauge of where they stand in Super Rugby next season.

Their first game is against the Waratahs — the 2024 wooden spooners — and their second is against the Blues, who were rampant in winning the championship earlier this year.

Any suggestion facing the Waratahs represents an easy start can be dismissed by pointing out the game is in Sydney, and the Waratahs should be significantly stronger after recruiting several players from the shuttered Melbourne Rebels.

The opener is on Friday, February 14, as the Super Rugby season starts a week earlier than usual to fit in two bye weeks for every team.

The Highlanders-Blues game is in the prime spot, February 22, in the University of Otago’s O-Week, so will likely feature the biggest crowd of the season.

The other plum fixture is the one already teased by the Highlanders. They will host the Crusaders in the Anzac Round clash on Saturday, April 26.

Other home games for the Highlanders are against the Hurricanes, Reds, Fijian Drua, Moana Pasifika and, to round out the season, the Chiefs.

All seven home games — up from six this year — will be at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium.

They will play the Crusaders, Chiefs, Hurricanes and Moana Pasifika twice, home and away, and the other six teams in the reduced 11-team competition once.

The Highlanders get two afternoon kick-offs, for home games against the Reds and Moana Pasifika, and their bye weeks are in rounds four and 13.

Seven of their 14 games, including their final three of the regular season, are on Friday nights, and they face two six-day turnarounds.

It appears to be a balanced draw. Perhaps the trickiest section is the run that features the Hurricanes and Reds, two top-five teams this year, at home before a two-week trip to Australia.

The last three weeks could also be gnarly if a playoff spot — just six this year — is on the line with three consecutive games against New Zealand opposition.

Super Round, where all teams gathered in one place, has been scrapped, but round three is designated Culture Round, and round five is to be Kids Round.

The opening game of the year is between the Crusaders and the Hurricanes in Christchurch.

A rejigged finals series will feature three quarterfinals, two semifinals and the final on June 21.

Jamie Joseph, returning as Highlanders head coach, said he was pleased with the draw and the tweaks to Super Rugby’s format.

“We are happy with the structure of the competition — it looks exciting, and the extra bye will be good for the players’ recovery.

‘‘It’s good to go up against last year’s champions in our opening home game as they’ll be a good test for us early on, and I’m sure the Anzac weekend game against our old foe the Crusaders will be circled on the players’ calendars too.”

Highlanders 2025 draw

— Friday, February 14, v Waratahs, Sydney, 9.35pm

— Saturday, February 22, v Blues, Dunedin, 7.05pm

— Friday, February 28, v Moana Pasifika, Auckland, 7.05pm

— Friday, March 14, v Hurricanes, Dunedin, 7.05pm

— Saturday, March 22, v Reds, Dunedin, 4.35pm

— Friday, March 28, v Brumbies, Canberra, 9.35pm

— Saturday, April 5, v Force, Perth, 9.35pm

— Saturday, April 12, v Fijian Drua, Dunedin, 7.05pm

— Saturday, April 19, v Chiefs, Hamilton, 7.05pm

— Saturday, April 26, v Crusaders, Dunedin, 7.05pm

— Sunday, May 4, v Moana Pasifika, Dunedin, 3.35pm

— Friday, May 16, v Hurricanes, Wellington, 7.05pm

— Friday, May 23, v Crusaders, Christchurch, 7.05pm

— Friday, May 30, v Chiefs, Dunedin, 7.05pm