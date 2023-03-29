Highlanders shave heads to support lock's brother

The Highlanders forward pack are shaving their heads to support lock Josh Dickson's brother, who is battling cancer. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders are supporting their brother — so he can support his own.

The Highlanders forward pack is coming together to shave their heads in solidarity with lock Josh Dickson, who’s younger brother, Sam Dickson, is battling cancer.

Sam Dickson is a talented flanker in his own right, having played club rugby for Otago University, and is a former New Zealand schools and Otago representative.

Halfbacks Aaron Smith and Folau Fakatava shaved the majority of the group’s heads this afternoon, an idea initiated by prop Ethan de Groot.

de Groot said shaving their heads was one way for the team to throw its support behind the Dickson brothers.

"It’s just a way to show them that we are supporting of them and thinking of them, for Sam and his family," de Groot said.

"As a team we are feeling for Josh.

"He is a heart and soul man who has been with the Highlanders a long time, as a team we wanted to express our support for Sam and the struggle that he is going through right now.

"Shaving our heads sends the message we are thinking of them both and it’s our way of saying kia kaha and wishing them all the best at a very difficult time."

de Groot acknowledged he had never been in Josh Dickson’s shoes before, but every one had been affected by cancer in some form.

"Cancer it’s a tough thing. If you ask anyone probably in New Zealand they know someone or someone in their family's battled through cancer.

"I think it’s a great thing we’re doing and to get all the forwards to buy into it — it’s pretty cool."