Highlanders triumph despite slow start

Hayden Michaels scores for the Highlanders against Moana Pasifika in Queenstown. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders’ 2024 season got off to a slow start - literally - before they beat Moana Pasifika 36-28 in Queenstown tonight.

While the skies miraculously cleared after a day peppered with heavy rain showers and a brutal southerly, the home team left the thousands who came to see their preseason game against Moana Pasifika a little cold, at least initially.

The first of four quarters at the Queenstown Events Centre was one-way traffic as the visitors ran in three unanswered tries, putting them ahead 21-0 after 20 minutes.

But Highlanders birthday boy Sean Withy - he turned 22 on Thursday - was the first to start turning the tide early in the second quarter.

The Highlanders defence eventually held up well to the Moana Pasifika onslaught, and it took the visitors until halfway through the fourth quarter to see the tryline again.

Despite some missed opportunities by the home side, there were moments of brilliance, particularly from Argentinian import Martin Bogado, who pulled off a stunning intercept, leading to a beautiful try for the Highlanders, scored by Sam Gilbert.

Coach Clarke Dermody said he was particularly impressed by new fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, who was “pretty dangerous when he got a bit of space”, lock Max Hicks, centre Tanielu Tele’a and prop Saula Ma’u.

While happy with how his team responded after the slow start, there is clearly work to do for the new-look Highlanders.

“You’re never completely happy with a game, especially the first hit-out. Obviously, being 21-0 down is not good, so we’ll look at the start phase, finishing our tackles.”

The Highlanders’ next preseason game is against the Hurricanes at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium next Saturday from 1pm.

Super Rugby preseason

The scores

Highlanders 36

Sean Withy, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Hayden Michaels tries; Rhys Patchell 2 con, Gilbert con

Moana Pasifika 28

Sama Malalo, Pepesana Patifilo, Alamanda Motuga, Ereatara Enari tries; William Havili 3 con, Christian Lealiifano con

Halftime: Moana Pasifika 21-19.