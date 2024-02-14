Highlanders' young guns get chance against Crusaders

Cam Millar will start at first five for the Highlanders against the Crusaders in their preseason match on Friday. File photo: Getty

Two young bucks will get big opportunities to show they can challenge for starting Highlanders positions.

Rising first five Cam Millar and towering tighthead prop Saula Ma’u will be eager to impress in the Highlanders’ final preseason game against the powerful Crusaders in Methven on Friday evening.

Millar starts between halfback Folau Fakatava and vice-captain Sam Gilbert, while Ma’u forms part of a young front row next to hooker Henry Bell and returning All Blacks loosehead Ethan de Groot.

It has been a fair assumption that vastly experienced former Welsh international Rhys Patchell has the inside running to wear 10 for the Highlanders, who waved goodbye to Freddie Burns and Mitch Hunt in the offseason.

But Millar might have something to say about that.

"It’s a chance for Cam to run a week as our 10," Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody said.

"Rhys has been doing a good job around that. Ajay [Faleafaga] had a chance last week.

"This is a chance for Cam to be the guy, front and centre, and he’s done a great job so far in his presenting and game plans.

"We’ll see how that translates on to the field."

The elevation of Ma’u, who has been impressive in his 22 games for the Highlanders but almost exclusively off the bench, is interesting in the same week regular tighthead Jermaine Ainsley announced he was heading to France after the season.

Ma’u is the future but it could well be that he stakes a claim for some starts this year.

"It’s a long season," Dermody said.

"We know what Jermaine can do, but we’ve been really impressed with how Saula has changed his body in the last couple of years to be in a position where he can do what he’s doing around the field.

"He’s had an outstanding preseason and it’s a good test for him on Friday with some good heat up front."

The whole Highlanders squad has been boosted by the return of de Groot from his summer break.

He is not only the team’s sole current All Black but he is the strongman of the scrum and a developing leader.

"The big change in Ethan has been his professional habits," Dermody said.

"You’ve seen a change in his body, but he’s also quite giving around the game, especially to the younger props. He’s forever helping them out, which is cool to see."

Another key selection in a strong XV this week appears to be Tanielu Tele’a, who could be a star if he can stay healthy and seems to be leading the race to wear the No 13 jersey.

Max Hicks starts at lock in the absence of Pari Pari Parkinson, who is getting a managed workload as he deals with a couple of minor tweaks.

There will be interest in how the likes of Faleafaga and Martin Bogado perform off the bench as the Highlanders start to finalise their best 23 for the opening round against Moana Pasifika next Saturday.

Unlike the first two preseason games, the Methven clash will be a traditional affair of two 40min halves, and the level of opposition will also be a step up.

"This is a good test of where our game is at before we go," Dermody said.

"We’re happy with the fact we have three preseason games, and a chance to give everyone in the squad a run."

Highlanders team to play Crusaders

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tanielu Tele’a, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Cam Millar, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (captain), Sean Withy, Fabian Holland, Max Hicks, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jermaine Ainsley, Ayden Johnstone, Hugo Plummer, Oliver Haig, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Rhys Patchell, Ajay Faleafaga, Jake Te Hiwi, Jonah Lowe, Martin Bogado.