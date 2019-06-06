Naholo going to miss his favourite place to play

Waisake Naholo celebrates scoring for the Highlanders against the British and Irish Lions at Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2017. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Sing his song a little more loudly.

Appreciate those electrifying runs a little more.

After tomorrow night it will all be consigned to memory.

When Waisake Naholo runs out on to Forsyth Barr Stadium to face the Bulls, it will be for the last time as a Highlander.

The 28-year-old is bound for London Irish at the end of this year.

But he has not given up the No14 jersey just yet.

Naholo dives after running the length of the field to score against the Brumbies last year. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

He has a game to go in Invercargill next week, but is looking forward to one more go-around under the roof.

''I really wish it wasn't our last one. I hope it's not our last one,'' he said.

''I'll miss it; it's my favourite place to play.

''I've played other places in the world and Forsyth Barr is different from everywhere else.

''It's my favourite ground to play at, so I'll miss it if it's the last one.''

Naholo returned two weeks ago after a long injury lay-off.

Naholo beats the defence of Reds players Eto Nabali and Duncan Paia'aua to score in the corner at Forysth Barr Stadium in 2017. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A bye week followed and his knee is feeling good.

That news will only make the Highlanders faithful sing his name even more loudly.

He is looking forward to hearing it again, although he notices it most during the breaks in play.

Explosive pace, a nose for the line and a killer left foot step have characterised Naholo.

He impressed on debut for the team in 2015 and his star grew rapidly.

A competition-best 13 tries followed, including one in the final, when he helped the team to victory on that marvellous night in Wellington.

Selection to the All Blacks and a World Cup title came later that year.

Naholo is tackled by Damian McKenzie during a match against the Chiefs in 2017. Photo: Gregor Richardson

He has since racked up 59 matches for the Highlanders and a team record 41 Super Rugby tries - plus one in the 2017 win over the British and Irish Lions.

That Lions game had been one of his highlights, as were the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Adding to that are 26 tests in the black jersey in which he has scored 16 tries.

It was more than he ever expected.

''I wasn't really expecting to come down and start and play as many games as I have.

''I was talking to someone the other day about it, Dunedin and the Highlanders have really changed a lot of things in my life.

''I can't believe how good it has been for myself and my family, what the Landers have done for me.

''It's been a really special time coming down here and playing under the roof and experiencing the support down here.''