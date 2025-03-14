Nareki raring to get on field

Highlanders winger Jona Nareki attacks the Crusaders defence during the preseason game in Invercargill on Waitangi Day. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Fatherhood, fishing and finally a bit of footy again.

Jona Nareki is back in his happy places.

The effervescent Highlanders winger makes a welcome return from a torn ankle ligament injury to make his first appearance of the Super Rugby season against the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

"I’m excited," Nareki said.

"Just watching is ... kind of getting itchy feet, seeing the way the boys are playing. Especially the wingers.

"It’s great to watch them but now it’s my time to get out there and do my bit."

Nareki has been no stranger to injury breaks in recent times.

He acknowledged that had been frustrating but said his positivity and desire to get rehab done as smoothly as possible had served him well.

This latest layoff had allowed him to spend some formative time with the latest addition to the Nareki clan.

"Yep, father of three now. Wee Jacob. I could say we named him after Jacob [Ratumaitavuki-] Kneepkens. I wish we had that plan, but we didn’t.

"I think hopefully I’m done at three and can concentrate on rugby and a bit of fishing."

Ah yes, fishing. It would not be a Nareki natter without some sort mention of rods or bait.

The passionate angler has been helping Highlanders team-mates Folau Fakatava and Timoci Tavatavanawai learn more about the ways of the sea.

"I’ve been teaching them. But they’re getting a bit confident now. They think they can tell me when it’s good to go out fishing, which is interesting."

Tavatavanawai has been the on-field story of the season as he has assumed the Highlanders co-captaincy — he is the sole leader at the moment with Hugh Renton sidelined — and been a revelation at second five.

Nareki joked he was delighted his fellow Fijian was in the midfield, as it left more openings on the wing, and his tongue was firmly in his cheek when he replied to a question about Tavatavanawai’s leadership.

"I’m not too sure if it’s good or bad because he kind of speaks a bit of gibberish at times and I have to translate it to the boys a little bit. But I don’t even know what he’s saying sometimes.

"He’s a great leader. He leads from example. He walks the talk."

Nareki, 27, has been impressed with the efforts of new Highlanders winger Caleb Tangitau.

"Caleb is a great guy. Knows the game. Young, fast, strong. It’s exciting that we have him with us.

"It’s crazy, the amount of speed he has. Michael Manson as well.

"They’re both fast and now I’m the slow one. I’m trying to get something up on them. Not too sure what it is yet. But hopefully I can get a few more tries than them."

Highlanders fans will hope Nareki can get plenty of opportunities against the Hurricanes tonight.

