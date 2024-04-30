Razor pays struggling Highlanders a visit

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson watches Highlanders training in Dunedin today. PHOTO: HIGHLANDERS

The Highlanders have had a special guest at training today.

Incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson spent a few hours in Dunedin.

He made a fleeting visit to the South before leaving this afternoon.

While the Highlanders are not stacked with All Blacks, and have had a mediocre season so far, there would have been a few players eager to catch up with the new coach.

Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot is now an established All Black, and halfback Folau Fakatava will be eager to press his claims to be considered again.

Highlanders fans will also be hoping outstanding captain Billy Harmon gets a chance at the next level sooner rather than later.