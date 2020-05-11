Monday, 11 May 2020

Breaking News

Super Rugby to kickoff in Dunedin

    By Steve Hepburn
    Does Forsyth Barr Stadium count as an indoor venue under the new protocol?
    Super Rugby will resume at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Files
    The Highlanders will kick off the new Super Rugby competition with a match against the Chiefs in Dunedin on June 13.

    Just minutes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a move to level two, New Zealand Rugby confirmed the new competition.

    The Highlanders will take on the Chiefs on June 13 at the stadium in front of no crowd. The Blues play the Hurricanes the following day.

    The 10 week competition will feature home and away games between the five NZ teams and it will be known as Super Rugby Aotearoa.

    There will be two games each weekend with a match on Saturday at 5.05pm and the other game on Sunday, starting at 3.05pm. Stringent medical protocols have been developed.
    NZR also said the Mitre 10 Cup will start on September 11.

