Time in game precious

Highlander Jermaine Ainsley: "You don’t know how long you’ve got in rugby and we just want to make the most of the opportunity and enjoy the adventure." PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

When you know, you know.

Jermaine Ainsley hopes he has many years left in a scrum but he also knows the career of a professional rugby player can be short — and you need to make the most of it while you can.

The 28-year-old Highlanders prop will be sad to leave the South behind but is excited about what lies ahead when he joins French club Lyon on a three-year deal at the end of the Super Rugby season.

"It was a tough decision, and it took a long time to make the decision to leave," Ainsley said.

"For me and my family — my wife, my son — we felt it was time for change.

"Rugby is not a long career. Sometimes it can be short. So decisions were based around me and my family, and having a new experience in footy and in life.

"All my focus and energy is going into the Highlanders right now, and that’s all I’m worried about."

Ainsley has had a chat to a fellow front-rower, familiar to Highlanders fans, about what to expect at Lyon.

Cult hero hooker Liam Coltman has passed on all the oil about the well-supported club’s environment and facilities, but Ainsley again points out the move is about the bigger picture.

"It’s more about the change of lifestyle and trying something new.

"You don’t know how long you’ve got in rugby and we just want to make the most of the opportunity and enjoy the adventure."

The Highlanders have done a nice job with succession planning with Saula Ma’u now a certified Super Rugby-level prop and youngster Rohan Wingham waiting in the wings.

Ainsley has enjoyed seeing Ma’u develop over the past three years.

"He’s grown heaps. I think he can be a world-class prop.

"We’re really good mates. We’ve got each other’s back, and the cool thing is we’re in the same position but we both help each other.

"To see his growth from the time I got here — as you can see, he’s got the potential there. I’m excited to see him go well in the future for the Landers."

After stints with the Force and the Rebels in Australia, and three test caps for the Wallabies, Ainsley became a Highlanders regular in 2022.

He was named the club’s forward of the year in both 2022 and 2023, played for the Maori All Blacks against Ireland, and was selected for the All Blacks XV last year.

While France awaits, there is a job to be done in Sydney tonight.

The Waratahs are cock-a-hoop after beating the defending champion Crusaders, while the Highlanders are both coming off a loss to the Blues and dealing with the fallout of captain Billy Harmon and fellow loosie Sean Withy being dumped from the starting XV for a minor disciplinary breach.

Ainsley said the incident was not a wake-up call but a simple reminder of what the team expected from the players.

"From a player’s perspective, the standards were set early in preseason. Everyone knows the standards.

"It’s always there, in front of mind, personally."

The Waratahs have won the past two Super Rugby clashes between the teams but have not had back-to-back triumphs over Kiwi clubs in nine years.

A dangerous 9-10 combination of captain Jake Gordon and young first five Tane Edmed will have the Highlanders on edge, while Angus Bell and Jed Holloway lead a powerful tight five.

Steady progress is what Highlanders fans would like to see, but a win would be very useful with a tricky run coming against the Brumbies, Chiefs and Hurricanes.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz

Highlanders v Waratahs

Sydney, 9.35pm

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tanielu Tele’a, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Rhys Patchell, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton, Nikora Broughton, Tom Sanders, Max Hicks, Fabian Holland, Jermaine Ainsley, Henry Bell, Ethan de Groot (captain). Reserves: Ricky Jackson, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon, James Arscott, Ajay Faleafaga, Jonah Lowe.



Waratahs: Max Jorgensen, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Joey Walton, Triston Reilly, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon (captain), Langi Gleeson, Charlie Gamble, Ned Hanigan, Hugh Sinclair, Jed Holloway, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Mahe Vailanu, Angus Bell. Reserves: Julian Heaven, Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Tom Ross, Miles Amatosero, Fergus Lee-Warner, Teddy Wilson, Harry Wilson, Mosese Tuipulotu.