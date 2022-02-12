A win and a loss for Highlanders in Game of Three Halves

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
They beat the Blues 21-19, after slipping to a 14-5 loss to the Chiefs.
The Highlanders made a sizzling start against the Blues, leading 14-0 after tries to No 8 Marino Mikaele-Tu’u and winger Vereniki Tikoisolomone, both converted by Marty Banks.
The Blues then levelled the scores at 14-14 with two converted tries of their own.
Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava burrowed over for a converted try, and while Taine Plumtree scored a late try for the Blues, the conversion attempt missed.
A highlight for the Highlanders was the scrum, where props Ethan de Groot and Jermaine Ainsley dominated their opponents.
Earlier, the Highlanders made a scratchy start against the Chiefs, who jumped to a 14-0 lead.
Midfield back Scott Gregory scored a nice try for the Highlanders in the final minute.
It was just reward for Gregory, who had looked the pick of a Highlanders team that committed plenty of errors.
In the middle game, the Chiefs beat the Blues 17-7.
The game of three halves was hastily arranged following the outbreak of Omicron in the Moana Pasifika camp.
The Hurricanes are playing the Crusaders in a full preseason game in Queenstown at 5pm.