How Aquaman landed All Black legend's jersey

Jason Momoa wears his All Blacks jersey on the sidelines at the Vancouver Sevens. Photo: Getty

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has revealed the story behind the All Blacks jersey he was wearing at the Vancouver Sevens in Canada over the weekend.

The Aquaman actor was seen cheering on the Kiwis on the sidelines at BC Place while wearing a classic All Blacks jersey with a white collar and number eight on the back.

Momoa was seen giving the New Zealand team members handshakes before they ran onto the field.

The 39-year-old, who is of Hawaiian descent, also met the players in the locker room and managed to snap a team photo with them before sharing it on social media.

"My first 7s tournament. So thankful to meet the @allblacks7s and go on the field. Win or lose. I bleed all black," Momoa posted on Instagram.

Momoa told allblacks.com the jersey belonged to All Black great Zinzan Brooke - and was a gift from a colleague almost two decades ago.

"It was a gift from my stuntman Glenn Ennis about 15 years ago when I was on Stargate Atlantis. He was captain for Canada and played against the All Blacks at the 1991 Rugby World Cup where he traded jerseys with the legendary Zinzan Brooke," Momoa said.

"It is one of the greatest presents I have ever been given. I never leave home without it. It always travels with me."

Brooke, who retired in 1997 after making 58 test appearances, scored one of the All Blacks' five tries in a 29-13 quarterfinal win over the Canadians.

Zinzan Brooke in action for the All Blacks against Canada during the 1991 World Cup. Photo: Getty/Simon Bruty/Allsport

Ennis was his opposite number in that match.

Momoa has previously stated his love of the All Blacks, having lived in the country.

"I bleed All Blacks. Rugby is the ultimate sport to me. There are no pads. Growing up in America we didn't have it as much, I played more hockey. But then when I went down and lived in Australia and New Zealand, it's my favourite sport," he said in a recent interview.

Aquaman smashed box office records in New Zealand late last year, making $726,000 on its opening day.