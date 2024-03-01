How Super Rugby Aupiki shapes up

Chiefs Manawa back Grace Steinmetz, flanked by Ruby Tui, in action for Chiefs Manawa against the Blues during their preseason game last weekend. Steinmetz played for Matatū last season. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES Super Rugby Aupiki returns for its third season this weekend and the competition has finally expanded to six rounds followed by the final. Kayla Hodge takes a look at how the four teams are looking.

Matatu

Coach: Whitney Hansen.

Captain: Alana Bremner.

Last year: Champions.

The oil: Hansen has been elevated from assistant to head coach after Blair Baxter’s departure. The World Cup-winning assistant coach has named a strong squad filled with internationals. Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Kendra Reynolds and Alana Bremner are the engine room of the forward pack. No 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker joins from the Poua and adds depth to the back three, alongside flanker Lucy Jenkins. Black Fern Renee Holmes leaves a big hole after moving to Manawa, as does Grace Steinmetz. But foundation player Liv McGoverne returns from Exeter to bolster the backline with Rosie Kelly, Grace Brooker, Amy du Plessis and Martha Mataele. Six Otago players — Maia Joseph, Leah Miles, Georgia Cormick, Cheyenne Cunningham, Tegan Hollows, Eilis Doyle — are contracted this year.

Chiefs Manawa

Coach: Crystal Kaua

Captain: Kennedy Simon

Last year: Runners-up

The oil: No denying the firepower in this side. Manawa have set the standard since Aupiki started — undefeated until the Matatu spoilt last year’s final — and expect them to be no different this year. Prop Krystal Murray joins her third Aupiki franchise and combines with international team-mates Tanya Kalounivale and Luka Connor in a potent front row. Black Fern Ariana Bayler makes the switch from the Blues, Ruby Tui returns from her sabbatical and Chelsea Semple is back from maternity leave. Netballer-turned-sevens player Grace Kukutai adds depth to the backline after playing overseas. Can always expect a huge shift from captain Kennedy Simon too.

Hurricanes Poua

Coach: Ngati Walker

Captain: Jackie Patea-Feret

Last year: Third

The oil: A young and fresh Poua side, including 13 new players, will be looking to go one better this year after just missing out on the final. Black Ferns Iritana Hohaia and Layla Sae — who was huge in the Black Ferns clash in Dunedin last year — will be called on for their experience, as will lineout target Joanah Ngan-Woo. Leilani Perese and Monica Tagoai will also be leaned on for their knowledge to nurture a core of the squad who are under 20. Alongside Olsen-Baker and Murray, the Poua have also lost first five Carys Dallinger, who debuted for the Wallaroos last year, and winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga is sidelined through injury. They pipped Matatu by one point in their preseason game last week.

Blues

Coach: Willie Walker

Captain: Ruahei Demant and Maia Roos

Last year: Fourth

The oil: Looking to build on last season, Ruahei Demant and Maia Roos will lead the Blues this season. Roos will lead from up front as the lock only continues to get better, while Demant’s game smarts will steer the backline. Former Black Ferns sevens player Niall Williams-Guthrie joins after a stint across the Ditch in the NRLW, as has Japanese hooker Nijiho Nagata. The Blues are well served in their forwards by Sophie Fisher, who made her international debut in Dunedin last year, Eloise Blackwell and Liana Mikaele-Tu’u. Sylvia Brunt has showed how brutal she can be at second five, Katelyn Vahaakolo has speed to burn and Jaymie Kolose is a proven try-scorer.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz