Farrell the world's best player?

Owen Farrell runs the ball for the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand last year. Photo: Getty Images

England playmaker Owen Farrell is the best rugby player in the world according to Rugby World magazine with only two All Blacks making the top 10.

The English publication has ranked the 100 to players in the world in its latest edition with Farrell given the top spot ahead of All Blacks first five-eighth Beauden Barrett, who was named World Rugby player of the year last month for a second straight year.

Farrell played a vital role in England's Six Nations title in 2017, as well as the British and Irish Lions' a drawn series with the All Blacks last season.

He also led club side Saracens to the European Rugby Champions Cup title in 2017, with an 28-17 win over Clermont.

Fiji and Racing 92 lock Leone Nakarawa was ranked third, ahead of English star Maro Itoje and Wallabies fullback Israel Folau who rounded out the top five.

Brodie Retallick was the only other All Black to crack the top 10, with the veteran lock ranked in 10th place.

No French players made the top 10 while there was one representative from Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

All Blacks Rieko Ioane (11th), Sam Cane (13th), Kieran Read (15th) and Sam Whitelock (18th) all cracked the top 20, while Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge was the highest female in the rankings in 16th place.

Black Ferns and sevens rugby stars Portia Woodman (26th) and Kelly Brazier (72nd) were also named in the top 100.

Top 10 players in rugby according to Rugby World magazine

1) Owen Farrell (England)

2) Beauden Barrett (All Blacks)

3) Leone Nakarawa (Fiji)

4) Maro Itoje (England)

5) Israel Folau (Australia)

6) Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

7) Jonathan Davies (Wales)

8) Michael Hooper (Australia)

9) Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

10) Brodie Retallick (All Blacks)