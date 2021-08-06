It's no longer a close call: Aaron Smith is the GOAT

Is it time to make the declaration? Is our man the greatest halfback in All Black history?

Sports editor Hayden Meikle has a very short answer to those questions as he ranks the nine best All Black halfbacks to continue Aaron Smith Week.

Aaron Smtih. Photo: Getty Images



1 - Aaron Smith

99 tests (2012-21)

Yes. That’s the answer. Yes, he is the greatest All Black halfback of all. The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) And it’s no longer close.

Justin Marshall clears from a ruck during the first Tri-Nations test in Sydney in 2000. Photo: Reuters

2 - Justin Marshall

81 tests (1995-2005)

Yeah, yeah. Listen to the derision coming from my Otago fans already. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of love for Marshy down this way, and his supposedly poor passing will be mentioned quicker than you can say ‘‘boomfah’’.

But he is an All Black great, who was remarkably tough and talented. He was so physical that he was effectively an extra loose forward, and he had the ability to control a game. Some respect for the Mataura man, please.

Chris Laidlaw kicks the ball up field against England at Twickenham during the All Blacks' tour of Great Britain. Photo: Getty Images

3- Chris Laidlaw

20 tests (1964-70)

His pass gets longer every year - he could stand behind one goal-line and pass it over the posts at the other end, am I right? Laidlaw was a genius (literally, not just in rugby), and many old-timers still rank him No 1.

He possessed the best pass we’ve seen and the knack for making the right decisions. Key man in a great All Black era.

Sid Going leads a charge of ghost-like figures in the All Blacks' game against East Glamorgan at Cardiff Arms Park during the 1972-73 tour. Photo: Peter Bush

4 - Sid Going

29 tests (1967-77)

Super Sid. These days, you’d rack up 125 tests if you played 10 years but it was a different time, and he also wasn’t always first choice. He is probably the best running halfback we have had. Could really break a game open.

Dave Loveridge. Photo: Twitter

24 tests (1978-85)

The man they called Trapper was a wonderful all-round player behind the scrum. He could pass, run, kick, direct his backline — and he gets brownie points for having one of the great All Black moustaches. Played so well against the Lions in the second test in 1983 that it is known as ‘‘Trapper’s test’’.

6 - Graeme Bachop

31 tests (1989-95)

That pass. That wonderful pass. Even Smith doesn’t always have a clearance to match Bachop’s missile. Bachop was a wonderful player who had just turned 28 when he played his final test, becoming one of the first star All Blacks to head to Japan.

7 - Des Connor

12 tests (1961-64)

A short career, but an interesting career. ‘‘Wallaby’’ Connor played against the All Blacks, and earned 12 caps for Australia. After moving to Auckland, he quickly got whistled into the All Blacks, and was so highly regarded he was named vice-captain.

Another polished halfback who could do everything well. Later coached the Wallabies.

David Kirk holds the Webb Ellis Trophy in 1987. Photo: RNZ

8 - David Kirk

17 tests (1985-87)

Playing just 17 tests does not tend to make you an All Black great. But Kirk will always have special status for captaining the All Blacks to inaugural Rugby World Cup glory in 1987.

Lovely wee player who was super smart and could run like the wind.

Byron Kelleher looks for space against France in the 1999 Rugby World Cup semifinal at Twickenham. Photo: Reuters

9 - Byron Kelleher

57 tests (1999-2007)

Something of a forgotten man, but Kelleher was super in his prime. He wasn’t much of a tactician, or so it seemed, but he had physical gifts that he used to his advantage.

Had a good early battle with Marshall for the No 9 jersey, but never quite convinced as the leading option.

