Landers Chat: Club rugby's most hated man?

Paul Dwyer catches up Kane Jury who runs the Highlanders Development programme.

They discuss how the Highlanders under 20 side got on at the NZ tourney.

They also talk about the challenges of recruiting players to the south and what is involved.

But PD really wants to know is why Kane is the most hated man in club rugby other than him!

Watch the video to find out how to win a double pass to Saturday's game against the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium.