Landers Chat: Academy graduates join team ranks

The Highlanders held a graduation ceremony last night for nine of their High Performance Academy who are now fully fledged Highlanders.

They also presented jerseys to the Highlanders team that is off to Taupo on Friday for the national under-20 tourney which starts on Saturday. The Highlanders take on the Crusaders first up.

PD talks to Kane Jury, who runs the High Performance programme, and Will Henry, the coach of the Highlanders' under-20 side at the tourney. He also talks to the captain Josh Whaanga.

He also chats with two of the loosies who have become full Highlanders in Will Stodart and Hayden Michaels.

Two of the team going to the national champs are identical twins in Oliver and Will Thode, who are out of Otago Boys' last year. Oliver is a 10 and his brother Oliver is a halfback.

PD tries to determine who is the better player and why they have joined the AU club.