In Landers Chat this week Paul Dwyer catches up with Highlanders flyhalf Rhys Patchell at Salt Bar on the Esplanade for a coffee.

PD delves into Rhys’s background in rugby in Wales and his upbringing as a Cardiff lad.

They talk about his longevity in the Welsh jersey and how he is finding life in Dunedin.

They also find out how is first taste of club rugby with Kaik last weekend.