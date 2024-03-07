Landers Chat: CEO opens up on challenges facing team

In ODT Landers Chat this week Paul Dwyer week goes to the top and talks to CEO Roger Clark.

They talk about the Melbourne Super round last weekend and how as the “home” team it’s a financial windfall for the Highlanders.

They discuss the board changes and new investors and what that is bringing in. Also the dynamic of Jamie Joseph coming back into the coaching structure and what that means.

They also chat about the challenges of recruitment of players, crowd numbers and profitability.

We also reveal who won the signed Highlanders posters.