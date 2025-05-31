Late try seals victory for Crusaders

Crusaders hooker George Bell celebrates after scoring a try against the Brumbies. Photo: Getty Images

A late try to Crusaders replacement hooker George Bell secured them a 33-31 win over the Brumbies in Canberra.

The result means the Crusaders finish second in the overall Super Rugby Pacific standings going into next weekend's play-offs, while the Brumbies finish third.

The home side struck almost straight away, with Feao Fotuaika rumbling over after the Brumbies had pinched the opening kick-off. The lead didn't last long though - only five minutes later Christian Lio-Willie hit back with a barge-over of his own.

A Rivez Reihana penalty and an Ethan Blackadder try pushed the lead out, but the Brumbies stayed in touch with a lovely try to Len Ikitau. Reihana then hit back for the Crusaders, before Sevu Reece knocked over a rare drop goal before the break.

In hindsight, while Reece's decision to take three points was the ultimate difference at the end, it was a bit rash as the Crusaders were 30 metres out and the chances of winning a penalty and subsequent attacking lineout were high.

Reihana added another penalty after the break, before Rhys van Nek and Andy Muirhead scored tries for the Brumbies within six minutes of each other, to make the score 28-28.

It set up a pulsating last quarter, with the Brumbies dominating possession only to be denied time and again by some staunch Crusaders defence. After successfully defending an attacking lineout, the visitors found themselves offside and Noah Lolesio sent the penalty goal over to give the Brumbies the lead for the first time in the game.

It didn't last long. The Brumbies were penalised a few minutes after the restart and the Crusaders opted to go for the win with a lineout only five metres out. When the drive stalled, Bell peeled off the back to a defenceless blindside, crashing over for the winning try.

Reihana's kick drifted wide, which meant that the Crusaders had to withstand a furious late charge by the Brumbies. Wing Corey Toole almost slipped through the defence to score the winner, but was hauled down short of the line and lost the ball forward.

Both sides will now keep an eye on Saturday's games as all three have permutations for next week. They will play either the Hurricanes or Reds; however, just who faces who won't be known until Saturday night. If the Hurricanes can beat Moana Pasifika, they will head to Canberra.

If the Hurricanes lose and the Reds can beat the Drua, the Reds will face the Brumbies and the Hurricanes will head to Christchurch to play the Crusaders.