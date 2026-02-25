Lennox gets start as halfback against Reds

Highlander Adam Lennox looks to pass the ball against the Chiefs last weekend. He'll swap the No 21 jersey for No 9, starting as halfback against the Reds in Brisbane. Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes it comes down to the bounce of the ball. Or not.

That joke fell a little flat at the Highlanders team-naming press conference this week.

Maybe it was too soon.

Coach Jamie Joseph sought clarification about Quinn Tupaea’s quick goal-line drop-out, which led to the Chiefs rushing 100m to score a crucial try late in the first half and eventually beating the Highlanders 26-23 on Saturday night.

It looked very much like a punt and nothing like a drop kick through the Highlanders’ goggles.

‘‘I did seek clarification and it was dubious, but it’s the game,’’ Joseph said when asked about the moment.

‘‘[There were] lots of things going on in that match. Really disappointed for the players because we created a lot, probably played enough rugby to win that match, but just too many mistakes at crucial times gave them the game.’’

He was heartened by the performance and has stuck with more or less the same crew for the game against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Friday night.

Adam Lennox will start at halfback, which means Folau Fakatava drops to the bench, while locks Will Stodart and Oliver Haig switch roles this week. Stodart gets to run on at the start this time.

Front-rowers Henry Bell and Josh Bartlett vacate the bench to make room for Soane Vikena and veteran prop Daniel Lienert-Brown.

‘‘The team’s playing [and] performing well enough to win games of rugby, so consistency from a selection point of view has been key for us as a coaching team.

‘‘The Reds in Brisbane have been difficult for the Highlanders.

‘‘We’ve only won four times over there in the last 30 years, so we know what sort of challenge it’s going to be.

‘‘And we feel ... keeping the guys going is probably the most important thing for us.’’

Joseph said halfback was a competitive area for the team and Lennox had earned his opportunity to start, while Stodart had been adding energy off the bench and was rewarded.

Lienert-Brown’s inclusion on the bench will bolster the side’s experience. He is a seasoned campaigner.

‘‘He had a couple of niggles earlier on and he’s back to form. He’s played a couple of games for the Bravehearts, so I think he’s ready to play well.’’

Joseph was reasonably content with the Highlanders’ start to the campaign.

They beat the Crusaders in the opening round and narrowly lost to the Chiefs.

‘‘Those are the two best teams from last season, and to beat them you’ve got to be at your very best.

‘‘For parts of that game we were, and then parts of that game we weren’t.

‘‘I guess the learning is that we’ve got to keep tension for the whole 80,’’ he said, adding: ‘‘I thought we made a lot of unforced errors’’.

‘‘There’s always 50-50 calls. We didn’t get any luck. That might sound a wee bit hopeful, but sometimes luck helps.

‘‘I think there were two times we were hard on attack, and the next thing we find ourselves under our posts.

‘‘That really drains the team. What I’m proud of is that, in the last minute, the players fought away to get a bonus point.’’

Super Rugby Pacific

Highlanders v Reds

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

9.35pm on Friday (NZ time)

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Jonah Lowe, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Adam Lennox, Lucas Casey, Sean Withy (co-captain), TK Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Will Stodart, Rohan Wingham, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Sosefo Kautai, Oliver Haig, Veveni Lasaqa, Folau Fakatava, Reesjan Pasitoa, Tanielu Tele’a.

