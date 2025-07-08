Ma'a Nonu, 43, signs extension with Toulon

Ma'a Nonu warming up ahead of Toulon's semi-final in France's French Top 14 competition. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks test centurion Ma'a Nonu has signed with French club Toulon for the 2025-26 season.

The 43-year-old became the oldest player to participate in the Top 14 when he joined Toulon mid-season as an injury replacement in February.

Nonu, who played 103 tests, has a lengthy rugby CV, having played for San Diego Legion in the United States' Major League Rugby competition, the Hurricanes, Blues and Highlanders in Super Rugby and in Japan.

He first joined Toulon after the 2015 World Cup, when his All Blacks career came to an end.

Nonu played with Toulon until 2018 and then had another stint there in 2020-2021.