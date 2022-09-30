Nareki back to take on Canterbury

Otago trio (from left) Cameron Millar, James Lentjes and Christian Lio-Willie don the "pink O" in support of the Breast Cancer Foundation of New Zealand. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Jona Nareki is back and just in time.

The Otago winger succumbed to an ankle complaint in round two and was expected to be out for eight weeks.

But the 24-year-old has recovered more quickly than anticipated and he has been named in the starting XV for the potentially crucial game against Canterbury at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow night.

The electric outside back is not the only timely return.

Centre Josh Timu missed the 54-35 win over Manawatu last week. But he has shaken off a niggly ankle and will take his spot in the side.

There are a couple more returnees on the bench as well. Hooker Brady Robertson has completed his return-to-play protocols after a heavy knock to the head during the 27-20 win over Waikato, and second five Ray Nu’u is also back.

Nu’u had been in tremendous form before hobbling off with a knee injury during the disappointing 35-17 loss to Auckland at Eden Park in round four.

Otago captain James Lentjes started from the bench last weekend but returns to the starting line-up, while Josh Dickson has been named on the bench which means Josh Hill makes way.

Otago has opted for three backs on the bench which is probably an indication Nareki will be on light duties in his first game back.

He will potentially be subbed at halftime, which will mean another run for Mitchell Scott.

Highlanders fans will be eager to see how Nareki performs. He suffered an injury during the NPC last year and missed the entire Highlanders campaign.

But in his two games back for Otago this season, he showed flashes of the old brilliance. He has added some bulk as well and that ought to help him smash through the defence when he cannot get around it.

Otago may find itself in a position of having to win in order to qualify for the quarterfinals.

It will have a keen eye on the game between Hawke’s Bay and Tasman in Napier tonight.

Otago and Hawke’s Bay are tied on 26 points in the odds pool.

The head-to-head result is the first tiebreaker, and Otago beat Hawke’s Bay 18-13, so if Hawke’s Bay fails to pick up any competition points, Otago will march into the playoffs regardless of the outcome of its game with Canterbury.

On the other hand, if the Bay registers a bonus-point win, Otago will need the same against Canterbury — and it has been the form team.

All 14 provincial unions will be supporting the Breast Cancer Foundation of New Zealand in round nine of the NPC.

The Otago team will be ditching the traditional golden O and wearing a jersey with a pink O instead.

It is a cause close to Lentjes’ heart. He has been personally impacted through his mother’s breast cancer journey.

"My mum felt a lump and so happened to be booked in for a check-up not long after, and we were lucky they were able to catch it early," he said.

"Without that scan they wouldn’t have found it when they did. It’s one of those things that you think will never happen to your family. It can sneak up on anyone."

Otago team



To play Canterbury

Sam Gilbert, Freedom Vahaakolo, Josh Timu, Josh Ioane, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Christian Lio-Willie, James Lentjes, Oliver Haig, Will Tucker, Fabian Holland, Jermaine Ainsley, Henry Bell, Abraham Pole.

Reserves: Brady Robertson, Tau Kolomatangi, Josh Hohneck, Josh Dickson, Sean Withy, Kieran McClea, Ray Nu’u, Mitchell Scott.