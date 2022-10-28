Nareki raring to go after long recovery period

Jona Nareki only briefly got to show Otago fans his class, but the Highlanders will hope he gets a full campaign next year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The smile is back, the humour is sharp, and the fishing stories are flying.

All Jona Nareki needs now is a long run of uninterrupted rugby to show Highlanders fans what they have been missing.

The winger with the dazzling feet and the nose for a gap is thirsting to get back into Super Rugby after missing all of last season while recovering from a knee injury.

He had a couple of good runs for Otago before missing the majority of the NPC with an ankle complaint.

So the man is keen to play, especially after watching his Highlanders mates battle through a difficult 2022 campaign.

"It was pretty tough. Just the way the team went, results-wise," Nareki said at squad naming day on Wednesday.

"And with my injury, I couldn’t do much sitting on the sidelines, so it was pretty tough.

"I’ve been away for ages. I’ve only really been a hunter-gatherer for the past 12 months."

He is not joking.

Nareki (24) has had plenty of time to work on both his fishing and hunting skills while he has been rehabilitating.

His partner on the water is Highlanders and All Blacks loose forward Shannon Frizell.

"He’s pretty useless as a bait boy but I just have him because he has a jet ski."

And the catch of the day?

"Blue cod. I specialise in the cod area."

On land, Nareki has attached himself to retired team-mate and passionate hunter Liam Squire.

"He’s pretty good with his tools so I will keep him on too.

"But it’s time to put those tools away and get the boots back on."

Nareki joked with media that the trainers might want to go easy on him during the pre-season period aimed at whipping players into shape.

He thought he needed another three weeks or so to get up to speed.

"I haven’t really had a good run for a full 80 minutes, so it’s a bit niggly.

"But I’m looking forward to preseason and getting back into things."

Long spells off the field had inevitably dented his confidence, something that normally oozes out of him.

But even in his limited return with Otago, he revelled in the chance to put injury struggles behind him and play with panache.

It could be Team Jona(h) on the Highlanders wings next year, as Nareki is joined by new recruit Jonah Lowe.

"I’ve played against him a lot.

"It will be good if I get that left side and he gets the right side. It will be a good competition to see who’s got what wing."

Nareki finished with one final quip when asked what former Chiefs flyer Lowe would bring to the Highlanders.

"Speed. He’s actually really fast.

"There’s a bit of a shortage of speed on the left side so hopefully he can pull his weight on the right."

