Nelson wins schools' rugby

Nelson College spent most of the last 10 minutes camped on their try line but held on to beat Otago Boys' 27-19 in the South Island First XV final at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon.

The visitors led 13-0 at halftime but had to dig deep on defence as Otago Boys' first five Finn Hurley and powerful No 8 Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa tried to engineer a comeback.



Ta'eiloa carried the ball forward countless times and Hurley slipped over for a try and set up another with a brilliant offload.

But Nelson defended stoutly when it was called on to do so and sealed the win with a couple tries midway through the second spell.

- Adrian Seconi

Nelson College 27 (Ben Lefale, Nic Sauira, Netani Baleisomosomo tries; Cooper Grant 3 con, 2 pen )

Otago Boys' 19 (Alex McLaughlan, Finn Hurley, Aaron Morrison tries; Hurley 2 con)

Halftime: 13-0