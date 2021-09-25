Nelson wins schools' rugby

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Nelson College spent most of the last 10 minutes camped on their try line but held on to beat Otago Boys' 27-19 in the South Island First XV final at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon.
Ta'eiloa carried the ball forward countless times and Hurley slipped over for a try and set up another with a brilliant offload.
But Nelson defended stoutly when it was called on to do so and sealed the win with a couple tries midway through the second spell.
- Adrian Seconi
Nelson College 27 (Ben Lefale, Nic Sauira, Netani Baleisomosomo tries; Cooper Grant 3 con, 2 pen )
Otago Boys' 19 (Alex McLaughlan, Finn Hurley, Aaron Morrison tries; Hurley 2 con)
Halftime: 13-0