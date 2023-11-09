New faces but no real shocks as Highlanders squad announced

Billy Harmon leads the Highlanders onto the field against the Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium earlier this year (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

The Highlanders will usher in a raft of new players to Super Rugby Pacific next year.

Sixteen new players were announced in the Highlanders squad this morning — although several have already made brief appearances for the club.

Halfback Nathan Hastie, loose forward Oliver Haig, hooker Jack Taylor and midfielders Jake Te Hiwi and Matt Whaanga all made appearances for the Highlanders last season.

Otago hooker Ricky Jackson returns after making his debut in 2019, and a stint with the Crusaders last year, and Tasman prop Luca Inch who provided injury cover in last year.

Several others have come through the Highlanders’ high performance programme, including Otago first five Ajay Faleafaga and Southland flanker Hayden Michaels.

The Highlanders have added some depth to their outside backs with former Moana Pasifika star Timoci Tavatavanawai and former Blues’ player Jacob Ratumaituvuki-Kneepkens, fresh from a strong NPC season with Taranaki.

Argentinian winger Martin Bogado returns fresh from the Rugby World Cup to further his Super Rugby experience in New Zealand.

Former Blues midfielder Tanielu Tele’a also joins the team, looking to get his career back on track after being hampered by injury in recent seasons, while Thomas Umaga-Jensen is unavailable due to injury.

Former Welsh international Rhys Patchell also provides plenty of experience at first five.

All Black Ethan de Groot will be joined in the forward pack by veteran loose forward and former Crusader Tom Sanders.

Highlanders head coach Clarke Dermody looked forward to the season ahead.

“We have had a few changes in our squad and our coaching group so it will be great to get everyone together and start building some cohesion through the pre season. We will just about have our whole squad together from day one, which is a nice opportunity for us,’’ Dermody said.

“I am also pleased to see some of the younger players that we have invested in over the last few years start to come through to Super Rugby level. I am sure their individual enthusiasm will be infectious for the squad.”

The team gathers on November 23.

Highlanders squad 2024

Backs: James Arscott (Otago), Connor Garden-Bachop (Wellington), Martin Bogado (Argentina), Folau Fakatava (Hawkes Bay), Ajay Faleafaga (Otago), Sam Gilbert (Otago), Nathan Hastie (Otago), Jacob Ratumaituvuki-Kneepkens (Taranaki), Jonah Lowe (Hawkes Bay), Cameron Millar (Otago), Jona Nareki (Otago), Rhys Patchell (Wales), Jake Te Hiwi (Otago), Timoci Tavatavanawai (Tasman), Tanielu Tele’a (Auckland), Josh Timu (Otago), Matt Whaanga (Southland)

Forwards: Jermaine Ainsley (Otago), Henry Bell (Otago), Nikora Broughton (Bay of Plenty), Daniel Lienert-Brown (Canterbury), Mitchell Dunshea (Canterbury), Ethan De Groot (Southland), Oliver Haig (Otago), Billy Harmon (Canterbury) , Max Hicks (Tasman), Fabian Holland (Otago), Luca Inch (Tasman), Ricky Jackson (Otago), Ayden Johnstone (Waikato), Saula Ma’u (Otago), Hayden Michaels (Southland), Pari Pari Parkinson (Tasman), Hugh Renton (Tasman), Tom Sanders (Otago) , Jack Taylor (Southland), Will Tucker (Otago), Sean Withy (Otago)

Unavailable due to injury: Thomas Umaga-Jensen