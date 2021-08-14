Saturday, 14 August 2021

OBHS edge SBHS in thriller

    Otago Boys' first five Finn Hurley kicked a last-minute dropped goal to seal a 26-24 win against Southland Boys' in the Otago Premier Schools final at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon.

    It was his second dropped goal of the match and it wobbled its way over from more than 40m out.

    Otago Boys' led 17-7 at the break but Southand Boys' rallied through two second-half tries.

    The visitors led going into the final five minutes before Hurley pulled out a magic trick to give his side the win. 

    The match is the third of four being played at the stadium today.

     - Adrian Seconi

