Old Golds boosted by return of pair

North Otago have been bolstered by the return of two key playmakers today.

First five Vilimoni Koroi and No 8 Junior Fakatoufifita are back after missing last week’s narrow 26-22 loss to South Canterbury.

They will bring plenty of X factor for the Old Golds against Whanganui at Whitestone Contracting Stadium this afternoon.

Coach Jason Forrest has tinkered with the rest of his lineup, giving loan player Lucas Casey his first taste of Heartland.

Casey, who is part of the Highlanders under-20 squad and was massive for Kaikorai this season, replaces Taylor Dale.

"Just a good, fit, young kid that we just thought we’d get in this week to suit what we’re trying to do in regard to how we’re going to play," Forrest said.

Hayden Tisdall is back at hooker and Jake Greenslade gets his opportunity to start at tight head.

That moves prop Meli Kolinisau to the bench, alongside electric half back Tini Feke, who has been replaced by Tyron Davies.

Asesela Ravuvu comes on the the right wing and Matia Qiolevu starts at fullback in place of Frenchman Lucas Ollion.

He picked up an ankle complaint last week and is expected to be sidelined for at least a fortnight.

Qiolevu was an exciting talent in his own right, Forrest said.

"If we can just get him time and space with the ball, we’re really excited to see what he can do."

Whanganui have been a mixed bag this season, beating Buller and West Coast, but losing to King Country and Thames Valley.

They sit just outside the top four, and below North Otago, in fifth place.

Heartland Championship

Oamaru, 2.30pm

North Otago: Matia Qiolevu, Asesela Ravuvu, Jesse Bowring, Aleki Morris-Lome, Mone Samate, Vilimoni Koroi, Tyron Davies, Junior Fakatoufifita, Mat Duff, Lucas Casey, Rory Bartle, Josh Clark, Jake Greenslade, Hayden Tisdall, Kelepi Funaki. Reserves: Sam Sturgess, Meli Kolinisau, Josefa Veioho, Kasimila Vaihu, Samu Babiau,

Tini Feke, Levi Emery, Osea Qamasea.

Whanganui: Sheldon Pakinga, Peceli Malanicagi, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Timoci Seruwalu, Apolosi Tanoa, Dane Whale, Lindsay Horrocks, Douglas Jorrocks, Jamie Hughes, Samu Kununavanua, Josh Lane, Matthew Ashworth, Raymond Salu, Roman Tutauha, Konradd Newland. Reserves: Alesana Tofa, Keightley Watson, Hadlee Hay-Horton, Luke Whale, Josefa Namosimalua, Eben Claassen, Joshua Brunger, Silio Waqalevu.