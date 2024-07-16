Old Golds dominated by Excelsior

Excelsior players dominate a North Otago squad that could introduce as many as 15 newcomers to the Heartland Championship this season.

Old Golds coach Jason Forrest, fresh from leading Excelsior to a first Citizens Shield in 27 years, revealed a squad with plenty to talk about yesterday.

Understandably, the champion club has a strong presence with 12 players getting the nod.

They include both established Heartland-quality players like loose forwards Mat Duff and Samuela Babiau and new talent in the form of props Mateo Qolisese and Bradley Harewood and winger Seva Druma.

Beaten finalists Valley supply seven players, including workhorse young flanker Jacob Pledger and the Japanese pair of hooker Ryusei Kato and midfield back Chihiro Matsuyama.

There is also a welcome return for star centre Hayden Todd after a year off, while all-rounder Jake Matthews is back after a spell in Ireland.

"It’s an exciting squad", Forrest said yesterday.

"Very new — yet again — but that’s just how we operate.

"I think we’ve got some young guys in there who deserve a crack at the next level."

North Otago have not set the world on fire in Heartland rugby in recent seasons and high player turnover has potentially been a reason for that.

Forrest said it was important not to overload any new players with too much information too quickly as they prepared to step up a level.

"Just get their feet on the ground and get to know each other and start building that bond between them all — and have a bit of fun.

"They’ve been selected for a reason. Now it’s just about getting that brotherhood together and then start looking at how we want to play."

An intriguing newcomer is Fergus Read, selected under the lesser-known "returning to New Zealand rugby" rule thus not considered a loan player.

The strapping loose forward or lock is originally from Wanaka but has been playing in Scotland, and emailed North Otago out of the blue.

Equally interesting is Sam Walsh, a first five or fullback who has been with Los Angeles RFC in Major League Rugby, where he is coached by former Crusaders playmaker Stephen Brett.

Walsh, born in Boston and raised in Hong Kong, has played sevens for the United States.

Another option at first five is Greg Dyer, the former Dunedin Sharks and Southland Stags steady hand who has played in Spain and Jersey.

Former St Kevin’s utility Ben McCarthy returns as player of origin after starring in the 2022 season — scoring a record 29 points in one game — then trying his luck in Southland.

There are no Dunedin-based players in the squad but the Old Golds, who would love to bring back fringe Otago player Lucas Casey or secure a lock, have one loan spot open.

As always, there are plenty of departures. Regular front-rowers Hayden Tisdall and Kelepi Funaki are unavailable and will be sorely missed, and just five players who started the Lochore Cup semifinal remain in the squad.

The Old Golds have preseason games against Southland Development, Otago B and Otago Country before their Heartland opener against Horowhenua-Kapiti on August 17.

North Otago

The squad

Forwards: Samuela Babiau, Henri Burditt, Mat Duff, Junior Fakatoufifita, Jake Greenslade, Bradley Harewood, Ryusei Kato, Epineri Logavatu, Jacob Pledger, Mateo Qolisese, Savenaca Rabaka, Fergus Read, Cameron Rowland, Cullen Johnstone, Sione Tukala, Lisivani Tuifua, Apenisa Tuiba, Kasimila Vaihu, Roney Vanila.

Backs: Tyron Davies, Greg Dyer, Seva Druma, Tini Feke, Mavaetangi Finau, Chihiro Matsuyama, Jake Matthews, Oli Knopp, Jamie Mullan, Ben McCarthy, Matia Qiolevu, Hayden Todd, Sam Walsh, Matt Vocea.