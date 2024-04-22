Once-mighty Crusaders dead last

Crusaders winger Sevu Reece shows his disappointment after his side’s loss to the Western Force in Perth on Saturday night .PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Highlanders fans should really just have one focus for the rest of this Super Rugby Pacific season.

Finish above the Crusaders for the first time since 2016.

The empire is not crumbling — the empire is being obliterated, week by delightful week — and it might be the one shining light for the Highlanders if their own campaign continues to disappoint.

Super Rugby’s perennial powers hit a low point when they were walloped 37-15 by the bottom-of-the-table Western Force in Perth on Saturday night.

Yes, that means the Crusaders are dead last in the competition with a grim record of one win from eight games.

They are in serious danger of going from champions to wooden spooners, an event so staggering there should be petitions for a national day of celebration.

The Force had one win from seven themselves before the clash but sailed to victory on the back of big performances from lock Izack Rodda and goal-kicking first five Ben Donaldson, while Kurtley Beale made his debut — and his first appearance in this competition in four years — as the Force beat the Crusaders for the first time since 2013.

A note of caution for the Highlanders, of course, is that their next game is against the buoyant Force, though it remains to be seen how well they will travel.

The Crusaders have a relatively friendly draw so the near-nationwide joy at their last placing may not last long.

Four of their next six games are at home, and one of the two away games is against the Highlanders, who will never start as favourites in the South Island derby.

The Hurricanes (37 points) stayed top of Super Rugby with their impressive 38-15 win over the Drua in Fiji, but the real statement was at Eden Park, where the second-placed Blues monstered the third-placed Brumbies 46-7.

The Blues ran in seven tries, including two to No8 Hoskins Sotutu, in slippery conditions, and it seems there is a clear top two in this competition.

Forget the top two, though. Let’s see how the battle for the wooden spoon plays out.