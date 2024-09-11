Otago edged by Wellington in thriller

That was arguably Otago's best effort this season but Wellington prevailed 32-28 in a thriller at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

They retained the Mike Gibson trophy by the length of PJ Sheck’s arm.

He reached over to score late and seal a tense win for the competition front-runners.

Otago left a lot of points out on the park. They certainly did not take all their opportunities. But they also created a lot more than they have previously this season.

It was a loss to feel good about in that sense.

Fullback Finn Hurley was a menace again. Openside Lucas Casey impressed with his first-half try and carried strongly.

Halfback Nathan Hastie looked sharp and Hudson Creighton missed a crucial tackle at the end but otherwise had an outstanding game.

The game was played in front of a tiny crowd of 1430, but they were entertained. The game just kept delivering excitement.

Wellington struck first through the boot of first five Callum Harkin.

Otago were denied what would have been a wonderful try in reply.

Josh Whaanga ghosted through a gap after he collected a clever offload by Creighton. But his pass to Oliver Haig was picked off by Dominic Ropeti. It saved a certain try.

Wellington’s defence kept scrambling like that but they could not hold out Casey.

He peeled off from the back of a lineout, bumped off a tackler and had the strength to get to the line from 10m out.

The lead was short-lived.

Harkin slipped through a yawning gap and eventually Ropeti barged over for the visitors.

They undid some of that good work with a bumbling effort at the back which gifted Otago a 10m scrum in the middle of the paddock.

The home team messed it up, though. Hurley ran in front of lock Will Tucker and got called for obstruction. Tucker had got across the line too.

But it matter not a jot. Moments later Hurley bounced off Peter Umaga-Jensen to help set up hooker Henry Bell, who burrowed over from close range.

Harkin drilled a late penalty to cut the gap 14-13 at the break.

Otago was building nicely early in the second spell but lost the ball with the line in sight.

Wellington went end-to-end.

Harkin featured strongly and got a terrific pass to halfback Nui Muriwai, who angled his way to the line from 40m out.

That was a gut punch for Otago and they copped one to the chin 10 minutes later.

Wellington battered away and hard-working lock Akira Ieremia got clear and charged his way to the chalk.

Otago continued to play with courage. And this time they were able to convert. Thomas Umaga-Jensen crashed over.

Winger Tom Maiava looked to have quickly replied for Wellington but he put a knee over the line when he dived for the corner.

You would not get him to parallel park your car. No-one even got a hand on him.

Creighton, however, you would give him the keys to the Porsche after his remarkable finish in the corner.

Millar nailed the sideline conversion to put Otago in front with about six minutes remaining.

He had to hand back the hero card when he missed a telling tackle down the other end and Wellington snatched the win through Sheck’s try.

The scores

Wellington 32 (Dominic Ropeti, Nui Muriwai, Akira Ieremia, PJ Sheck tries; Callum Harkin 3 con, 2 pen), Otago 28 (Lucas Casey, Henry Bell, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Hudson Creighton tries, Ajay Faleafaga 2 con, Cameron Millar 2 con). Halftime: 14-13 Otago.