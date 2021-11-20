Otago falls short in final

Taranaki winger Kini Naholo beats Otago centre Matt Faddes in today's NPC Championship final in Inglewood. Photo: Getty Images

Otago threw everything at it in the final 20 minutes.

In the end, though, the Taranaki defence was resolute.

Otago has fallen short in today's NPC Championship final in Inglewood.

Taranaki completed its undefeated season with a 32-19 win to clinch the title.

The hosts led 32-12 early in the second half, at which point Otago began to control the game.

However, it yielded just seven points, as it was unable to execute against a tough Taranaki defensive line.

Earlier, the strong Taranaki ball runners had proven too much for the Otago defence to handle.

No 8 Pita Gus Sowakula and flanker Tom Florence were constant threats in the open, while offloading to keep the ball alive and put the defence under pressure.

Prop Jared Proffit scored in the third minute for Taranaki, before Otago lock Josh Hill charged the clearance of the kick off to answer straight away.

Centre Daniel Waite went over for the hosts, when a Florence offload put him into space, before Stephen Perofeta kicked a penalty to make it 17-7.

Josh Ioane made a break and linked with Vilimoni Koroi with a nice flick pass to score to make it 17-12.

But Otago could not hold out until halftime.

Mickey Woolliams crashed over out wide to make it 22-12 at halftime, which became 29-12 when Kini Naholo got on the end of a Tei Walden chip shortly after the break.

Perofeta kicked another penalty, before Otago took control.

It was unable to execute, though, its only further points coming when Ioane took an opportunity close to the line, while Taranaki first five Jayson Potroz was in the sin bin.