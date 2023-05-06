Otago Schools Rugby Championship kicks off

Waitaki Boys’ openside Lochie Mavor climbs high to claim a lineout win during an Otago School Rugby Championship match against Otago Boys’ at Littlebourne today. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Some of the usual suspects got off to their usual start in the Otago Schools Rugby Championship this afternoon.

Otago Boys’ dispatched Waitaki Boys’ 57-7 at Littlebourne in a division 1 match, and King’s beat the visiting Wakatipu 36-0.

Wakatipu has opted to play in the top tier after Dunstan elected to drop down this season.

It was a decent showing by the Queenstown school.

The other division 1 game between the defending champions John McGlashan College and pre-season favourite Southland Boys’ will be played in Dunedin on Wednesday.

Dunstan eased to a 41-0 win against Taieri College in Alexandra, but the other division 2 games threw up a couple of surprises.

Otago Boys’ 2nds clobbered Mt Aspiring 50-12 in Wanaka and last year’s wooden-spooner South Otago cruised to a 44-10 win against St Kevin’s in Oamaru.

South Otago co-coach Adam Wyber was thrilled with his side’s first outing.

"We actually had eight boys play their first game today, so that was really positive," Wyber said.

"I guess the performance was just built around a really good forward effort.

"We’ve got a big forward pack and we used it pretty well."

The visitors led 22-3 at halftime and scored four second half tries to power away to a comfortable win.

Openside and captain Toby Harrex got the scoreboard moving when he barged early from a lineout drive.

Despite getting off to a fast start, South Otago was called on to do plenty of defending.

But it absorbed the pressure first five Kairus Booth slipped over for a try and Harrex got another.

"Toby played a great game as he always does. He scored a couple of real dogged sort of tries — just battling over close to the line.

"He probably got three or four good turnovers as well, like a good seven should."

Blindside Wyatt Shanks was tenacious on defence and got across the line for a try, while Booth controlled the match nicely. He put in some mighty punts as well.

Fullback Troy Apiti made and impressive debut.

St Kevin’s lost a player to the bin shortly after halftime for a shoulder charge and that proved crucial. South Otago was able to score twice during that period.