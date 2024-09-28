Otago stages dramatic comeback to beat Tasman

Otago fullback Finn Hurley is held by Tasman second five Tim O'Malley during the NPC match at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon. Photos: Peter McIntosh

Otago gave up three tries in eight minutes but fought back in a seesaw match to beat Tasman 47-31 at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon.

They kept their playoff prospects alive with the much-needed win against the previously unbeaten Mako.

Fullback Finn Hurley was both hero and villain in a busy game for the pint-sized outside back.

Otago’s bench made a big impact too and they had to.

The home side had slipped 10 points behind.

Tasman went on a scoring spree, running in three tries to take a 31-21 lead.

But in coach Tom Donnelly’s 50th game, and with the season teetering, they responded.

Hard-working lock Will Stodart crashed over following a long build up.

And replacement prop Moana Takataka made an immediate impact.

In his first act of the game he helped a dominant pack shunt Tasman off their scrum ball and win a penalty.

Otago prop Benjamin Lopas is watched by Tasman halfback Louie Chapman.

Cameron Millar kicked for touch and eventually Otago was awarded a penalty try which sealed the win.

Lock Fabian Holland added a bonus try at the end.

Otago had taken a 14-10 lead into halftime. They had played enough rugby to lead by much more.

But they were punished for a couple of mistakes.

Hurley rushed up out of the line and went for an intercept. He missed and that created the space for Jack Gray to score on the outside.

Hurley was the villain again when Tasman nabbed another. He had his kick charged down by his opposite and centre Nic Sauira crossed for a five-pointer.

But Hurley was creating a lot of problems on attack.

He dotted down to open the scoring. Millar had sold a beautiful dummy and got an offload to the ever-present fullback.

The captain Christian Lio-Willie barged over in the 27th minute to get the home team back in front.

While they dominated the opening half, they also had to produce some gutsy defence at the back end of the opening stanza.

Hurley took centre stage in the opening minutes of the second half. He got a miracle ball to Hudson Creighton, who stepped back inside several defenders to score.

Otago fullback Finn Hurley celebrates his try.

That miracle might have been forward.

The Mako responded with their own miracle pass.

The pass from Cooper Grant to Gray was a tight call too, but the winger sprinted away and got a nice pass back to the left to the halfback to Louie Chapman to score.

Tasman added another two quick tries. Gray produced a wonderful chase and flanker Johnny Lee crashed over.

Then debutant Maloni Kuawave scored in the corner from a nicely worked move from a lineout.

The game looked lost but replacement Otago halfback Nathan Hastie dived over to set up an exciting finish.

Otago 47

Finn Hurley, Christian Lio-Willie, Hudson Creighton, Nathan Hastie, Will Stodart, Fabian Holland tries, penalty try; Cameron Millar 5 con

Tasman 31

Jack Gray, Nic Sauira, Louie Chapman, Johnny Lee, Maloni Kuawave tries; Cooper Grant 3 con

Halftime: 14-10