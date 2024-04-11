Otago trio selected in NZ U20 side

Three potential future Highlanders have been named in the New Zealand squad for the inaugural Rugby Championship under-20 tournament in Australia next month.

Taieri midfielder Josh Whaanga has continued his rapid rise by being named in the squad of 31.

Whaanga, one of three players to have already experienced NPC rugby, started every game for Otago in 2023 and it is surely only a matter of time before he makes his debut for the Highlanders.

A-One Lolofie came south from Hastings Boys’ High School and is now a member of the Highlanders high-performance programme and starting at hooker for the Zingari-Richmond club.

The third southerner in the New Zealand under-20 squad is King’s High School old boy Dylan Pledger.

The nippy halfback with lovely all-round skills has joined Kaikorai in club rugby after playing for New Zealand Schools last year.

The under-20s squad was selected following a player identification process across last month’s Super Rugby U20 tournament in Taupō, and training camps held late last year.

Other intriguing players to watch include giant Hawke’s Bay lock Tom Allen, Waikato loose forward Malachi Wrampling-Alec, Canterbury lock Liam Jack (son of former Crusaders lock Graham Jack and nephew of former All Black Chris Jack), Hawke’s Bay prop Konradd Newland (son of former Highlanders prop Clint Newland) and Auckland first five Rico Simpson, who impressed for New Zealand Schools last year.

New Zealand have struggled at the world junior championship in recent years and it is hoped the Rugby Championship under-20 competition will help rectify that.

"The tournament will be a great opportunity to test ourselves and gauge where we are, what we need to improve on before we embark on a competitive and tough world championship later in the year", New Zealand under-20 coach Jono Gibbes said.

New Zealand under-20

The squad

A-One Lolofie, Dylan Pledger, Josh Whaanga (Otago), William Martin, Malachi Wrampling-Alec, Andrew Smith, Giancarlo Tuivailala (Waikato), Toby Bell, Liam Jack, Manumaua Letiu, Isaac Hutchinson, Ben O’Donovan, Jonathan Lee (Canterbury), Tristyn Cook, Cameron Christie (North Harbour), Matt Lowe, Cooper Grant (Tasman), Frank Vaenuku (Bay of Plenty), Tom Allen, Konradd Newland, Joshua Smith (Hawke’s Bay), Sika Pole, Xavi Taele, King Maxwell, Rico Simpson, Jurene Luamanuvae (Auckland), Vernon Bason, Mosese Bason, Sam Coles (Manawatū), Jeremiah Avei-Collins, Stanley Solomon (Wellington).