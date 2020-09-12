Saturday, 12 September 2020

Auckland too strong for Otago in season opener

    By Steve Hepburn
    Otago captain Michael Collins. Photo: Getty Images
    Auckland scored a comfortable win over Otago at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

    Auckland was too big and strong and won 38-6 after it led 24-6 at the break.

    The visiting side had class throughout its team and put the heat on either side of halftime.

    It scored two tries in the final seven minutes of the first half and then Rieko Ioane strolled over 45 seconds into the second period to confirm the Auckland victory.

    Auckland was as expected totally dominant at scrum time but its lineout could have been better. Otago battled away but had to work hard for any possession or territory.

    The second half rather dragged on and with no crowd in attendance the game will not linger long in the memory banks.

    Otago picked up two yellow cards in the second half and Sio Tomkinson was red carded at the end of the game for a high tackle which also led with the shoulder.

    Auckland 38 (Leni Apisai 2, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane tries; penalty try; Harry Plummer 4 con, pen)

    Otago 6 (Josh Ioane 2 pen) Halftime: 24-6 

