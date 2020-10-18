Sunday, 18 October 2020

3.00 pm

Otago hold off Counties to claim win

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Otago

    Otago celebrates its Mitre 10 Cup match win today. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH
    Otago celebrates its Mitre 10 Cup match win today. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH
    Otago withstood a second half comeback from Counties-Manukau to win 40-22 at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon.

    Otago had come out of the blocks quickly and scored three tries in the first half to lead 21-3 a minute before halftime in the Mitre 10 Cup match.

    But the visitors scored right on the break and then got its head in front when it scored twice inside the 15 minutes into the second half.

    But the home team woke up and a try to centre Josh Timu put it back in front and it then scored another two tries to run out a winner.

    The side take on Northland also at the stadium on Friday night in its next match.

    Otago 40 (Josh Timu 2, Josh Dickson 2, Freedom Vahaakolo, Charles Elton tries; Josh Ioane 5 con)

    Counties-Manukau 22 (Alamanda Motuga, Orbyn Leger, Villani Toulami tries; Baden Kerr 2 con, pen) Halftime: 21-8.

    Otago had come out of the blocks quickly and scored three tries in the first half. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Otago had come out of the blocks quickly and scored three tries in the first half. Photo: Peter McIntosh

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter