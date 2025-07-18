Our XV of the season

John Langford names a team of the season from the Southland premier club competition.

15. Brad Kooman (Blues). Used his speed to help his side spend most of the season in the top four. Gets a well-deserved chance in the Stags this year.

14. Hughan Sharp (Star). Again proved to be one of the best attackers in the competition. Spent time at fullback during the second half of the season.

13. Jaye Thompson (Pirates Old Boys). The best player to watch in Southland. Has the talent and ball skills to play anywhere in the backline.

12. Fletcher Morgan (Woodlands). Started the season at fullback before moving in to second five. Was one of the most influential players in the competition and a key to Woodlands winning the title.

11. Banuve Dretiverata (Barbarians). The powerful Fijian added an extra dimension to the Barbarians attack this season.

10. Greg Dyer (Pirates Old Boys). The main man in directing POB around the field. Punting got POB into field position and swift and accurate passing allowed his team to play with width and speed.

9. Liam Howley (Woodlands). Deserved to lift the Galbraith Shield for the first time as captain. Led from the front with confidence while carrying a hamstring injury.

8. Hayden Hegarty (Pirates Old Boys). Had momentum on his side behind a strong scrum but still had a high workrate and scored several tries, including one in the final, his 100th game for POB.

7. Jackson Bevin (Marist). The Riverton lad was a top contributor for Marist as captain. Had the weaponry to play all three loose forward positions.

6. Caleb Karangaroa (Woodlands). The newcomer was a consistent performer and one of the best for Woodlands in last week’s final victory.

5. Ben Fotheringham (Marist). Shone for Marist in their march to the semifinals. Hunter Burgess-Areaiiti also did a good job in the second row for Marist.

4. Alex Yallop (Woodlands). One of the standouts in Southland club rugby this season, making his physical presence felt in the second row and around the park.

3. Brian Tyrell (Woodlands). Strong at scrum time and in general play around the field. Also scored what turned out to be the match-winning try in the Galbraith Shield final.

2. Alex Fraito (Pirates Old Boys). Got through plenty of work. Marist’s James Moodie was another consistent performer.

1. Mykeel Sleeman (Barbarians). One of the Barbarians’ best this year. Front row team-mate Morgan Mitchell was used in the loose forwards at times during the round robin.