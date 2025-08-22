Parker to make test debut, Taylor set for century

Codie Taylor is set to earn his 100th All Black cap this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Scott Robertson has made five changes to his side that beat Argentina last weekend, handing a debut to big loose forward Simon Parker at No 8.

"It's a special day for Simon and his family. He's earned his selection through performance and consistency. He's a big, physical man, and he's ready to make an impact," said Robertson of the 117kg Parker.

Codie Taylor will become the 14th All Black to reach 100 test caps, after he was unsurprisingly named at hooker. He made his test debut against Argentina in Christchurch in 2015 and has played in three World Cup campaigns and scored 22 tries.

Levin-born Taylor is just the second All Blacks hooker to reach 100 tests after Keven Mealamu, who played 133 tests between 2002-2015.

"Codie is a great All Black," said Robertson.

"He carries a huge amount of mana in our group and it's important we put out a performance that makes him and his whānau proud in his 100th test. The way he carries himself and the example he sets are testament to him as a person and he will front this week in the same way he has for the past 99 tests."

Elsewhere, prop Tamaiti Williams and loose forward Wallace Sititi returning from knee and ankle injuries respectively to take their place on the bench. Lock Josh Lord comes into the squad for Patrick Tuipulotu, who was ruled out due to a minor facial fracture, while midfielder Quinn Tupaea has won the race with Timoci Tavatavanawai for the midfield bench spot.

"All of the players who have come into the squad have worked really hard and earned their place at training and it's great to have Tamaiti and Wallace back in the mix. Our bench will bring energy and impact to the battle," said Robertson.

All Blacks team to play Argentina

Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Cortez Ratima, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea, Tupou Vaa'i, Fabian Holland, Scott Barrett (capt), Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams, Pasilio Tosi, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Finlay Christie, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie.