Plenty for Toko, Crescent to play for

Clutha rugby team. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The final week of round-robin action gets under way this weekend as the Southern Region competition hits boiling point.

Clutha have already locked up first place courtesy of their win over Crescent last weekend.

Clutha have an option to rest players this weekend against third-placed Toko, but there is still plenty on the line for both sides.

The Ian Gare Memorial Trophy is again up for grabs, and Toko, who have not yet locked in third place, have Crescent breathing down their necks.

Form suggests Clutha will win this match, and the two sides will be destined to meet again in the semifinal next weekend.

West Taieri have also locked in a home semifinal and will finish the round robin in second position regardless of their result this weekend.

The Pigs head to Clydevale to take on Clutha Valley with the Holmes Milk Can and Speight’s Jug on the line.

West Taieri also have an opportunity to rest players but may not take the chance as Valley will be fired up after being dismantled in round one.

The defending champions are out of semifinal contention and will contest a bottom-four semi next weekend.

Crescent sit in fourth position, a single point behind Toko.

Crescent have the more favourable clash of the two sides as they welcome a wounded Heriot to Kaitangata.

After an upsetting loss to Clutha last weekend, Crescent will want to find some form heading into the business end.

Heriot lost to Owaka last weekend and will need to fire up to avoid suffering the same fate here.

Lawrence host Owaka in a bottom-of-the-table clash.

Lawrence cannot jump out of last position but are still gunning for their first win of the season, while Owaka will take confidence into this match after their heroics at Heriot last weekend.