Rare afternoon All Blacks test for Dunedin

Photo: Getty Images

Dunedin rugby fans can finally ink in the date.

The All Blacks will play the Wallabies in a Bledisloe Cup test at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday, August 5, in a rare 2.35pm kick-off.

New Zealand Rugby finally confirmed the schedule today — a good month later than normal — after months of speculation, and after Wallabies coach Eddie Jones spoke openly about the test.

It is a World Cup year so there are just two All Blacks tests at home, the other being a clash with the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium on July 15.

The Boks test would have been at Eden Park, but that is off limits during the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

NZR did not elaborate but it is clear the scheduling of the football tournament is behind the unusual decision to give the Dunedin test an afternoon kick-off.

There are two playoff games in the Women’s World Cup later on August 5, and host broadcaster Sky Television would not have wanted a clash.

The All Blacks previously played the Wallabies at Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2017 and 2013.

Dunedin was not awarded a test in the past two World Cup years, 2019 and 2015, but it takes on extra significance this year.

“The Dunedin test is . . . important for us because it’s our last chance to play in front of our fans before we head off for an exciting Rugby World Cup,’’ All Blacks coach Ian Foster said.

Tickets for the test will go on sale in early May.

The All Blacks’ away tests are against Argentina (Mendoza, July 8), the Wallabies (venue to be confirmed, July 29) and the Springboks (Twickenham, August 25).