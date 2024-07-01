Razor making his mark on ABs ahead of Dunedin test

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson. Photo: Getty Images

There have been plenty of new things for players to learn under new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, but he appears willing to be patient.

The team are training together in Wellington early this week before flying to Dunedin for Saturday's opening test of the year against England in Dunedin.

All Blacks assistant Scott Hansen worked with Robertson during his highly successful stint at the Crusaders and he said the man many call "Razor" has been unequivocal with his plans for national team.

"He brings lot of colour, a lot of energy. We're really clear around what the boss wants. He gives us great language," Hansen said.

"The boys are enjoying his energy. He has really good captains and co-captains around him that help him govern and lead the team.

"Razor is someone we will follow."

The All Blacks will employ a different game plan under Robertson from what they did under his predecessor Ian Foster, who led them to a runners-up finish at last year's World Cup.

However, with such short preparation time ahead of this weekend's test against England, Robertson and the All Blacks will not try and change too much too quickly.

Hansen said the new game plan will be implemented over time and said he and the coaches were wary of overwhelming the players with too much information.

"Test match footy is going to come down to a number of things. Fundamentally it's going to be around our set piece, our ability to create momentum and apply pressure.

"That will still be our DNA and we'll take this test for what it is and we'll evolve during the year.

"It's important for us to be decisive this weekend."

Hansen said Robertson was still the same man he was at the Crusaders, but admitted the head coach has changed in one obvious way.

"In all my time with Razor, I've never seen him wear a watch and he wear's watches now," Hansen said, joking.

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor, who played under Robertson at the Crusaders, said much the same as Hansen, though he believes the new coach's impact on the team has already been palpable.

"There have been a lot of learnings (sic). There's a lot of excitement and energy from the coaching group and it's awesome to see them come in and own their roles.

"I've really enjoyed it, it's been tough at times, been a few long nights learning new things, but really looking forward to this test week."

Hansen said while there has been transformation in the All Blacks coaching and playing group, he said the expectation to win remains.

"There's been change in the group, but there's two things that will never change, the blackness of the jersey and the silver fern. So the expectation around representing our people and nation is always there as All Blacks.

"But the perspective around that expectation can be the excitement to perform and that's where Razor is taking us."

Hansen said skipper Sam Cane (one of several players not in the initial squad brought in to train with the team) has been a welcome presence in the All Blacks camp, though he said the flanker was still recovering from injury and wouldn't confirm when he'll be ready for selection, simply saying he'll be ready "when he's ready".

"He is doing everything to help us be better. He's sharing stories, sharing experience, he's understanding us as a management group coming in and connecting and understanding the All Blacks and he's been unreal in his care and his guidance for us also."