Reece brushes off the cobwebs

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu is pursued by England No8 Ben Earl as Mark Tele’a looks on during the test at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday night. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

You could have forgiven Sevu Reece if he had been slightly off the boil.

The All Blacks winger had not played a test in 18 months, but he wasted no time helping the home side edge England at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night.

Reece, who missed last season through an ACL injury, scored a nice try to open proceedings, looked good in space and put in some crushing hits late in the game in front of a sell-out crowd of 28,483.

It earned him praise from All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, but Reece was just happy to be back in the black jersey.

"Being back out there was ... very, very special, and definitely felt that on the body," Reece said.

"Hopefully I get to play again next week.

"It was good to get a try — big thanks to our boys for setting me up."

Reece said it was a stressful final few minutes on the field after Damian McKenzie was timed-out while he prepared for a penalty kick.

England took the ball upfield and worked it around 40m out from the line, but replacement lock Tupou Vaa’i got over the ball and forced the turnover on fulltime as the All Blacks retained the Hillary Shield.

There was an eerie feeling among the crowd for much of the game and it was a typical opening test for the All Blacks, who were rusty in patches, but showed signs of what might come with more time together.

If anyone was concerned about Patrick Tuipulotu’s knee, they need not have been.

The powerful lock was in the thick of it with some massive carries and shuddering defence.

England had a chance to take the lead in the opening five minutes, but first five Marcus Smith pushed his attempt wide.

That gave the All Blacks an opportunity to get their hands on the ball, but they took some time to get going.

It all started when left winger Mark Tele’a shimmied out of the tackles of two England defenders in the middle and made room for Tuipulotu, who made a robust carry to take the All Blacks up the field.

The ball was recycled multiple times before it found its way to McKenzie, who put in a pinpoint crossfield kick that landed in Reece’s hands, and all he had to do was finish it off.

England took the ball strongly from a lineout on the 22m, kept it tight and eventually lock Maro Itoje bustled over. Smith added the extras and England held a 7-5 lead.

But that was really the only shot the English fired in the first half as they struggled to get their hands on the ball.

The All Blacks hit back almost immediately.

TJ Perenara dished off a deep ball to Stephen Perofeta, who shed the English defence easily, held the ball up and popped it wide to put Ardie Savea into space to score in the corner.

When the All Blacks had the ball in open space, and from broken play, they looked good.

To England’s credit, they put up a valiant defensive effort and stifled the All Blacks of points.

After the halftime buzzer, second five Ollie Lawrence secured a turnover for England just inside the 10m, and Smith banged over the penalty to make it 10-10 at the break.

Finlay Christie came on at halftime in place of Perenara, who took a big hit at the base of a ruck at the end of the first half.

England again had an early chance to take the lead, thanks to a penalty at scrum time, but again Smith’s attempt went wide.

They still struck first when flanker Chandler Cunningham-South, who was a massive lineout target, made a break.

England edged closer to the line and had several goes, keeping it tight until they fired it wide, where the All Blacks had left a massive gap, and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso scored.

It was easily the best passage of play England had put together and signalled their intent with a 15-10 lead.

McKenzie banged over a penalty to narrow the gap to 15-13.

England had far more intent in the second half, put the All Blacks under pressure and found better territory from their kicking game.

The All Blacks went into their shells as they got sucked into trading kicks until they finally won a penalty in front, and McKenzie duly converted.

All Blacks v England

The scores

All Blacks 16

Sevu Reece, Ardie Savea tries; Damian McKenzie 2 pen

England 15

Maro Itoje, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso tries; Marcus Smith con, pen

Halftime: 10-10.

