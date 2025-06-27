Rivalry set for latest chapter

Excelsior back Matia Qiolevu. PHOTO: ODT FILES

And so they meet again.

Excelsior v Valley has become arguably the biggest rivalry in Citizens Shield rugby, and another chapter will play out tomorrow.

The clubs meet in the 1v2 quarterfinal, with the winners progressing straight to the final and the losers getting a life.

It is a repeat of both the 2023 (Valley won 26-23) and 2024 (Excelsior won 20-19) Citizens Shield finals, and the sides split their regular-season clashes this year, Blues winning 28-16 in the first round and Valley triumphing 20-13 in the second.

"Last year, down to the wire in the final, and the year before, down to the wire in the final," Excelsior coach Jason Forrest said.

"Even this year, we’re 1-1 again, so it’s back to the drawing board.

"We know each other well. And we know exactly how difficult it’s going to be for us to get the result we’re after this weekend."

Excelsior had qualified second but been a mixed bag this season, Forrest felt.

"Apart from a couple of really good performances, we probably haven’t played the sort of rugby we would like to be playing at times this year.

"We’ve been inconsistent at times, but in saying that, we’ve got a lot of motivation to go back to back and we’re staying pretty positive around where we’re heading."

Blues winger Seva Druma leads the competition with 11 tries, and experienced first five Josh Phipps has the most points (136).

Oli Knopp — who has made the rare move from fullback to No 8 — has been a revelation in recent weeks, veteran Tom Shields has shored up the front row, and youngster Liam Direen has impressed at fullback.

Forrest said he had huge respect for a Valley team buoyant after eight straight wins.

Valley have their relentless veteran core of Cameron Rowland, Jake Greenslade, Jake Matthews and Matt Vocea, and have also got some oomph from visiting Japanese players Gaku Shmizu and Kippei Taninaka.

"They’re just a well-drilled, disciplined, well-coached side that do everything well," Forrest said.

"They’re hard to break down, and they play for each other, and they’re fit.

"You’ve got to be patient against them and hopefully a couple of things go your way."

Athletic Marist and Old Boys clash in the sudden-death game.