Cane before judiciary for World Cup red card

Sam Cane walks past the Webb Ellis trophy after the All Blacks lost the Rugby World Cup final to South Africa. Photo: Getty Images

The fallout from the World Cup final loss continues for All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

After being sent off in the World Cup final against South Africa and having to sit on the sideline in Paris and watch his side lose 12-11, Cane will now have to appear before a World Rugby judiciary panel.

He has been cited for a dangerous tackle on Springboks midfielder Jesse Kriel, half an hour into the game.

He will appear before the judiciary tonight via video.

If found guilty the low end of the punishment sits at a suspension for two games or two weeks, while the maximum penalty is 52 weeks or matches.

Any ban that Cane has to serve would come into effect with new Japanese club Suntory, who he recently signed with.

Cane is taking up a sabbatical option in his New Zealand Rugby contact that will see him miss next year's Super Rugby competition. He plays for the Chiefs.