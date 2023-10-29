World Cup final: All Blacks rated

All Blacks captain leads the team as they receive their silver medals. Photo: Getty Images

15. Beauden Barrett

4 - Not much joy for the old stager at the back

14. Will Jordan

3 - Weirdly poor at times

13. Rieko Ioane

6 - Solid and showed good energy levels

12. Jordie Barrett

6 - Kind of a mixed bag but brought physical intensity

A sparky Aaron Smith. Photo: Getty Images

11. Mark Telea

7 - The most dangerous player on the park

10. Richie Mo’unga

5 - Made one wonderful break, otherwise quiet

9. Aaron Smith

7 - There endeth a wonderful All Blacks career

8. Ardie Savea

8 - Gave everything to cap a wonderful tournament

Ardie Savea is tackled by Springboks captain Siya Kolisi during the World Cup final. Photo: Getty Images

7. Sam Cane

2 - You feel for him but his red card had huge ramifications

6. Shannon Frizell

4 - Frustrating yellow and couldn’t get into the game

5. Scott Barrett

5 - Well, at least he didn’t get sin-binned

4. Brodie Retallick

6 - Stole a few lineouts and tackled with vigour

3. Tyrel Lomax

4 - Worked and scrummaged hard but missed a couple of tackles

2. Codie Taylor

5 - Part of a lineout that was wonky for a long time

1. Ethan de Groot

6 - Tackled manfully and did lots of work with the ball

A dejected looking side. Photo: Getty Images

RESERVES

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

5 - Did everything asked of him

17. Tamaiti Williams

4 - Fairly anonymous but will be better in 2027

18. Nepo Laulala

6 - Provided plenty of power and punch

The final was Sam Whitelock's last game as an All Black. Photo: Getty Images

19. Sam Whitelock

5 - Could not do much in his final test

20. Dalton Papali’i

4 - Just a cameo

21. Finlay Christie

4 - Never really offered much

22. Damian McKenzie

4 - Hard to shine in five minutes

23. Anton Lienert-Brown

6 - Really busy in his nine minutes