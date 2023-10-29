World Cup final: All Blacks rated

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
15. Beauden Barrett
4 - Not much joy for the old stager at the back
14. Will Jordan
3 - Weirdly poor at times
13. Rieko Ioane
6 - Solid and showed good energy levels
12. Jordie Barrett
6 - Kind of a mixed bag but brought physical intensity
11. Mark Telea
7 - The most dangerous player on the park
10. Richie Mo’unga
5 - Made one wonderful break, otherwise quiet
9. Aaron Smith
7 - There endeth a wonderful All Blacks career
8. Ardie Savea
8 - Gave everything to cap a wonderful tournament
7. Sam Cane
2 - You feel for him but his red card had huge ramifications
6. Shannon Frizell
4 - Frustrating yellow and couldn’t get into the game
5. Scott Barrett
5 - Well, at least he didn’t get sin-binned
4. Brodie Retallick
6 - Stole a few lineouts and tackled with vigour
3. Tyrel Lomax
4 - Worked and scrummaged hard but missed a couple of tackles
2. Codie Taylor
5 - Part of a lineout that was wonky for a long time
1. Ethan de Groot
6 - Tackled manfully and did lots of work with the ball
RESERVES
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
5 - Did everything asked of him
17. Tamaiti Williams
4 - Fairly anonymous but will be better in 2027
18. Nepo Laulala
6 - Provided plenty of power and punch
19. Sam Whitelock
5 - Could not do much in his final test
20. Dalton Papali’i
4 - Just a cameo
21. Finlay Christie
4 - Never really offered much
22. Damian McKenzie
4 - Hard to shine in five minutes
23. Anton Lienert-Brown
6 - Really busy in his nine minutes