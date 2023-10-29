Sunday, 29 October 2023

World Cup final: All Blacks rated

    By Hayden Meikle
    All Blacks captain leads the team as they receive their silver medals. Photo: Getty Images
    Otago Daily Times sports editor Hayden Meikle rates the All Blacks after their 12-11 loss to the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup final.

    15. Beauden Barrett

    4 - Not much joy for the old stager at the back

    14. Will Jordan

    3 - Weirdly poor at times

    13. Rieko Ioane

    6 - Solid and showed good energy levels

    12. Jordie Barrett

    6 - Kind of a mixed bag but brought physical intensity

    A sparky Aaron Smith. Photo: Getty Images
    11. Mark Telea

    7 - The most dangerous player on the park

    10. Richie Mo’unga

    5 - Made one wonderful break, otherwise quiet

    9. Aaron Smith

    7 - There endeth a wonderful All Blacks career

    8. Ardie Savea

    8 - Gave everything to cap a wonderful tournament

    Ardie Savea is tackled by Springboks captain Siya Kolisi during the World Cup final. Photo: Getty...
    7. Sam Cane

    2 - You feel for him but his red card had huge ramifications

    6. Shannon Frizell

    4 - Frustrating yellow and couldn’t get into the game

    5. Scott Barrett

    5 - Well, at least he didn’t get sin-binned

    4. Brodie Retallick

    6 - Stole a few lineouts and tackled with vigour

    3. Tyrel Lomax

    4 - Worked and scrummaged hard but missed a couple of tackles

    2. Codie Taylor

    5 - Part of a lineout that was wonky for a long time

    1. Ethan de Groot

    6 - Tackled manfully and did lots of work with the ball

    A dejected looking side. Photo: Getty Images
    RESERVES

    16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

    5 - Did everything asked of him

    17. Tamaiti Williams

    4 - Fairly anonymous but will be better in 2027

    18. Nepo Laulala

    6 - Provided plenty of power and punch

    The final was Sam Whitelock's last game as an All Black. Photo: Getty Images
    19. Sam Whitelock

    5 - Could not do much in his final test

    20. Dalton Papali’i

    4 - Just a cameo

    21. Finlay Christie

    4 - Never really offered much

    22. Damian McKenzie

    4 - Hard to shine in five minutes

    23. Anton Lienert-Brown

    6 - Really busy in his nine minutes

     